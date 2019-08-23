Patriot reports second quarter 2019 net loss of $1.66 million; Assets Up 5% as loans and deposits expand & SBA lending business grows; Declares quarterly dividend  

/EIN News/ -- STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (“Patriot,” “Bancorp” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PNBK), the parent company of Patriot Bank, N.A. (the “Bank”), today announced a pre-tax loss of $2.29 million, and net loss of $1.66 million, or $0.42 per fully diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, even as bank assets, loans, deposits and investment in its retail and SBA lending network continues to expand.



The quarterly loss results from an increase in the provision for loan losses of $2.9 million in the quarter and $3.1 million, year-to-date, largely associated with a $2.3 million charge-off on a single non-performing commercial loan. This resulted in a year-to-date net loss of $1.33 million, or $0.34 per fully diluted share, as compared to a net income of $2.1 million, or $0.54 per fully diluted shares in the prior year.

The second quarter and full-year results also reflect an increase in operating expenses associated with the organic build-up and expansion of the Bank’s SBA lending business, deposit initiatives, and costs incurred in conjunction with strengthened institutional infrastructure, processes, controls and documentation to address regulatory requirements.

During the quarter, loans receivable increased $23.2 million (up 3%) as new loan originations continued at a strong pace, and total deposits increased $14.7 million (up 2%). Patriot recognized a gain on the sale of SBA loans of $367,000, compared with $456,000 in the prior quarter and $66,000 in the second quarter of 2018. The Bank continues to maintain strong capital ratios and earnings which are expected to return to normalized levels in future periods.

Richard Muskus, Patriot’s President stated: “The results for the quarter reflect the impact of a single customer credit problem that we have fully charged off. We have taken a prudent, proactive approach with this non-performing loan at this point and are moving forward to pursue all available options to obtain a recovery on this credit and the assets it is securitized by.”

In 2019 Patriot instituted enhanced governance policies, procedures and practices, invested in strengthened institutional infrastructure, expanded banking locations into the New Haven and Orange, Connecticut markets and made material advancements in building out its SBA business. These activities are intended to bolster performance in future quarters by investing in the Bank’s future growth.

Mr. Muskus added: “Patriot’s continued retail location expansion into urban centers across southern Connecticut has now resulted in the Bank having a presence in every major community along the busy I-95 corridor, from downtown Greenwich to downtown New Haven, Connecticut, plus a quite dynamic market in the community of Scarsdale, NY. Patriot’s investment in repositioning and adding to its now 12-retail and four SBA lending locations, better positions the institution to cater to busy, youthful downtown environments and customers who want banking options that match their active lifestyle.”

Growth in loan originations continued, as evidenced by total loans outstanding reaching $812 million, a 3% increase from the prior quarter and 7% higher than the second quarter of 2018. Contributions from SBA operations were significant for the last two consecutive quarters and new depositor initiatives in the second half are expected to reduce funding costs and strengthen operating performance.

Patriot also announced today the declaration of its ninth consecutive quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share. The record date for this quarterly dividend will be September 3, 2019, with a dividend payment date of September 13, 2019.

Financial Results

As of June 30, 2019, total assets were $977.8 million, as compared to $953.1 million at March 31, 2019 and $930.2 million at June 30, 2018, for a total asset growth of 5% over the past 12 months. Net loans receivable totaled $803.3 million, up 3% over $780.7 million at March 31, 2019, and up 7% over $750.8 million at June 30, 2018. Deposits continued to grow to $767.6 million at June 30, 2019, as compared to $752.8 million at March 31, 2019 and $712.3 million at June 30, 2018.

Net interest income was $6.5 million in the second quarter of 2019, an increase of 3% from the prior quarter, and a decline of 7% from the second quarter of 2018. For the year-to-date period, the net interest income was $12.9 million, a decrease of 9% from the prior year. The recent decline in net interest income was due to higher deposit costs, the impact of non-performing and reduced rate loans, lower loan fees, and the impact of subordinated debt costs raised in June of 2018.

Net interest margin was 2.93% for the second quarter of 2019, as compared to 2.87% in the prior quarter and 3.34% for the second quarter of 2018.

The provision for loan losses in the second quarter of 2019 was $2.9 million, as compared to $165,000 in the prior quarter and $50,000 for the second quarter of 2018. The year-to-date provision for loan losses was $3.1 million, as compared to $235,000 for the prior year. The increase in provision for loan losses in the second quarter of 2019 was primarily due to a large provision booked in the quarter associated with a single loan stemming from operating cash flow weaknesses and collateral shortfall.

Non-interest income was $829,000 in the second quarter of 2019, 1% higher than the prior quarter, and 115% higher than the second quarter of 2018. The year-to-date non-interest income was $1.7 million in 2019, 133% higher than the prior year. The increase in non-interest income was primarily due to realized gains on the sale of SBA loans.

Non-interest expense was $6.7 million in the second quarter of 2019, 3% higher than the last quarter, and 13% higher than the second quarter of 2018. The year-to-date non-interest expense was $13.2 million, 13% higher than the prior year.

The increase in 2019 was primarily due to an increase in salaries and benefits associated with the build-up of the SBA lending team, the completion of the acquisition of Prime Bank expanding Patriot’s presence in New Haven County, and increased headcount supporting new deposit initiatives and the expansion of credit, finance and compliance support functions.

The income tax benefit was $632,000 in the second quarter of 2019, represented an effective tax rate of 28%.

As of June 30, 2019, shareholders’ equity was $68.3 million, a decrease of $1.4 million as compared to March 31, 2019. Patriot’s book value per share decreased to $17.41 at June 30, 2019, as compared to $17.77 at March 31, 2019.

The Bank’s capital ratios continue to be strong, as the Bank maintains its “well capitalized” regulatory status. As of June 30, 2019, the Bank’s Tier 1 leverage ratio was 9.61%, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 10.66% and total risk-based capital ratio was 11.65%.

Patriot Bank is headquartered in Stamford and operates 12 locations: in Scarsdale, NY; and Darien, Fairfield, Greenwich, Milford, Norwalk, Orange, Stamford, Westport, with Express Banking locations at Bridgeport/ Housatonic Community College, downtown New Haven and Trumbull at Westfield Mall. It also maintains SBA lending offices in Atlanta, Jacksonville, Indianapolis, and Stamford.

About the Company

Founded in 1994, and now celebrating its 25th year, Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (“Patriot” or “Bancorp”) is the parent holding company of Patriot Bank N.A. (“Bank”), a nationally chartered bank headquartered in Stamford, CT. Patriot operates with full service branches in Connecticut and New York and provides lending products and services nationally. Patriot’s mission is to serve its local community and nationwide customer base by providing a growing array of banking solutions to meet the needs of individuals and small businesses owners. Patriot places great value in the integrity of its people and how it conducts business. An emphasis on building strong client relationships and community involvement are cornerstones of our philosophy as we seek to maximize shareholder value.

“Safe Harbor” Statement Under Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Certain statements contained in Bancorp’s public statements, including this one, may be forward looking and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties. These factors include, but are not limited to, (1) changes in prevailing interest rates which would affect the interest earned on Bancorp’s interest earning assets and the interest paid on its interest bearing liabilities, (2) the timing of repricing of Bancorp’s interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities, (3) the effect of changes in governmental monetary policy, (4) the components of Bancorp’s periodic earnings and assets, (5) the fact that certain of the income recognized by Bancorp in any quarter may not be repeated in future periods, (6) the effect of changes in regulations applicable to Bancorp and the Bank and the conduct of its business, (7) changes in competition among financial service companies, including possible further encroachment of non-banks on services traditionally provided by banks, (8) the ability of competitors that are larger than Bancorp to provide products and services which it is impracticable for Bancorp to provide, (9) the state of the economy and real estate values in Bancorp’s market areas, and the consequent effect on the quality of Bancorp’s loans, (10) recent governmental initiatives that are expected to have a profound effect on the financial services industry and could dramatically change the competitive environment of the Bancorp, (11) other legislative or regulatory changes, including those related to residential mortgages, changes in accounting standards, and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) premiums that may adversely affect Bancorp, (12) the application of generally accepted accounting principles, consistently applied, (13) the fact that one period of reported results may not be indicative of future periods, (14) the state of the economy in the greater New York metropolitan area and its particular effect on Bancorp customers, vendors and communities and other such factors, including risk factors, as may be described in Bancorp’s other filings with the SEC.

Contacts: Patriot Bank, N.A. Richard Muskus Joseph Perillo Michael Carrazza 900 Bedford Street President Chief Financial Officer CEO and Chairman Stamford, CT 06901 203-252-5939 203-252-5954 203-251-8230 www.BankPatriot.com





PATRIOT NATIONAL BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) Dollars in thousands June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 June 30,

2018 Assets Cash and due from banks: Noninterest bearing deposits and cash $ 5,578 $ 6,661 $ 4,839 Interest bearing deposits 45,538 49,971 80,290 Total cash and cash equivalents 51,116 56,632 85,129 Investment securities: Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 43,839 40,275 23,982 Other investments, at cost 4,963 4,963 4,962 Total investment securities 48,802 45,238 28,944 Federal Reserve Bank stock, at cost 2,922 2,892 2,564 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 4,513 4,513 5,807 Gross loans receivable 811,777 788,536 757,329 Allowance for loan losses (8,458 ) (7,823 ) (6,525 ) Net loans receivable 803,319 780,713 750,804 Loans held for sale 4,283 - - Accrued interest and dividends receivable 3,678 3,621 3,306 Premises and equipment, net 35,249 35,335 35,715 Other real estate owned 1,954 2,945 991 Deferred tax asset, net 11,132 10,357 11,085 Goodwill 1,107 1,107 2,100 Core deposit intangible, net 661 680 534 Other assets 9,031 9,075 3,256 Total assets $ 977,767 $ 953,108 $ 930,235 Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest bearing deposits $ 84,295 $ 82,248 $ 83,808 Interest bearing deposits 683,271 670,573 628,504 Total deposits 767,566 752,821 712,312 Federal Home Loan Bank and correspondent bank borrowings 100,000 90,000 110,000 Senior notes, net 11,815 11,796 11,740 Subordinated debt, net 9,738 9,731 9,576 Junior subordinated debt owed to unconsolidated trust, net 8,098 8,096 8,090 Note payable 1,291 1,339 1,484 Advances from borrowers for taxes and insurance 3,239 1,922 2,876 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 7,730 7,754 5,796 Total liabilities 909,477 883,459 861,874 Commitments and Contingencies Shareholders' equity Preferred stock - - - Common stock 40 40 40 Additional paid-in capital 107,198 107,143 106,982 Accumulated deficit (37,210 ) (35,517 ) (36,808 ) Treasury stock, at cost (1,179 ) (1,179 ) (1,179 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (559 ) (838 ) (674 ) Total shareholders' equity 68,290 69,649 68,361 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 977,767 $ 953,108 $ 930,235

PATRIOT NATIONAL BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Dollars in thousands, except per share data June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 June 30,

2018 June 30,

2019 June 30,

2018 Interest and Dividend Income Interest and fees on loans $ 10,274 $ 9,741 $ 9,201 $ 20,015 $ 17,975 Interest on investment securities 398 379 291 777 557 Dividends on investment securities 114 118 128 232 249 Other interest income 237 333 270 570 421 Total interest and dividend income 11,023 10,571 9,890 21,594 19,202 Interest Expense Interest on deposits 3,533 3,264 1,997 6,797 3,654 Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 426 439 502 865 759 Interest on senior debt 228 229 228 457 457 Interest on subordinated debt 279 289 112 568 211 Interest on note payable and other 8 6 10 14 17 Total interest expense 4,474 4,227 2,849 8,701 5,098 Net interest income 6,549 6,344 7,041 12,893 14,104 Provision for loan losses 2,937 165 50 3,102 235 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 3,612 6,179 6,991 9,791 13,869 Non-interest Income Loan application, inspection and processing fees 28 14 12 42 20 Deposit fees and service charges 116 127 132 243 266 Gains on sale of loans 367 456 66 823 66 Rental income 192 130 83 322 167 Other income 126 95 93 221 189 Total non-interest income 829 822 386 1,651 708 Non-interest Expense Salaries and benefits 3,608 3,184 2,854 6,792 5,623 Occupancy and equipment expenses 744 917 776 1,661 1,517 Data processing expenses 361 370 322 731 639 Professional and other outside services 803 771 457 1,574 1,029 Project Expenses (15 ) 80 592 65 1,115 Advertising and promotional expenses 77 115 59 192 137 Loan administration and processing expenses 43 14 30 57 43 Regulatory assessments 395 315 298 710 550 Insurance expenses 54 41 53 95 108 Material and communications 131 134 110 265 223 Other operating expenses 527 569 410 1,096 768 Total non-interest expense 6,728 6,510 5,961 13,238 11,752 (Loss) income before income taxes (2,287 ) 491 1,416 (1,796 ) 2,825 (Benefit) provision for Income Taxes (632 ) 168 380 (464 ) 724 Net (loss) income $ (1,655 ) $ 323 $ 1,036 $ (1,332 ) $ 2,101 Basic (loss) earnings per share $ (0.42 ) $ 0.08 $ 0.27 $ (0.34 ) $ 0.54 Diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (0.42 ) $ 0.08 $ 0.26 $ (0.34 ) $ 0.54

FINANCIAL RATIOS AND OTHER DATA Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 June 30,

2018 June 30,

2019 June 30,

2018 Quarterly Performance Data: Net (loss) income $ (1,655 ) $ 323 $ 1,036 $ (1,332 ) $ 2,101 Return on average assets -0.69 % 0.14 % 0.46 % -0.28 % 0.48 % Return on average equity -9.44 % 1.87 % 6.06 % -3.82 % 6.21 % Net interest margin 2.93 % 2.87 % 3.34 % 2.90 % 3.44 % Efficiency ratio 91.19 % 90.85 % 80.27 % 91.02 % 79.34 % Efficiency ratio excluding project costs 91.39 % 89.73 % 72.30 % 90.57 % 71.81 % % increase loans 2.95 % 1.05 % 4.52 % 4.02 % 5.24 % % increase deposits 1.96 % 1.28 % 8.72 % 3.27 % 11.76 % Asset Quality: Nonaccrual loans $ 19,405 $ 28,029 $ 6,464 $ 19,405 $ 6,464 Other real estate owned $ 1,954 $ 2,945 $ 991 $ 1,954 $ 991 Total nonperforming assets $ 21,359 $ 30,974 $ 7,455 $ 21,359 $ 7,455 Nonaccrual loans / loans 2.39 % 3.55 % 0.85 % 2.39 % 0.85 % Nonperforming assets / assets 2.18 % 3.25 % 0.80 % 2.18 % 0.80 % Allowance for loan losses $ 8,458 $ 7,823 $ 6,525 $ 8,458 $ 6,525 Valuation reserve $ 1,416 $ 1,384 $ 1,702 $ 1,416 $ 1,702 Allowance for loan losses with valuation reserve $ 9,874 $ 9,207 $ 8,227 $ 9,874 $ 8,227 Allowance for loan losses / loans 1.04 % 0.99 % 0.86 % 1.04 % 0.86 % Allowance / nonaccrual loans 43.59 % 27.91 % 100.94 % 43.59 % 100.94 % Allowance for loan losses and valuation reserve / loans 1.21 % 1.17 % 1.08 % 1.21 % 1.08 % Allowance for loan losses and valuation reserve / nonaccrual loans 50.88 % 32.85 % 127.27 % 50.88 % 127.27 % Gross loan charge-offs $ 2,307 $ - $ 13 $ 2,307 $ 13 Gross loan (recoveries) $ (5 ) $ (49 ) $ (3 ) $ (54 ) $ (6 ) Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ 2,302 $ (49 ) $ 10 $ 2,253 $ 7 Capital Data and Capital Ratios Book value per share (1) $ 17.41 $ 17.77 $ 17.51 $ 17.41 $ 17.51 Shares outstanding 3,922,610 3,919,610 3,904,578 3,922,610 3,904,578 Bank Capital Ratios: Leverage ratio 9.61 % 9.79 % 10.03 % 9.61 % 10.03 % Tier 1 capital 10.66 % 10.99 % 11.05 % 10.66 % 11.05 % Total risk based capital 11.65 % 11.91 % 11.85 % 11.65 % 11.85 % (1) Book value per share represents shareholders' equity divided by outstanding shares.



