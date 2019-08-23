ReWalk Robotics to Present at the H.C. WAINWRIGHT Conference on September 9th

/EIN News/ -- MARLBOROUGH, Mass. and YOKNEAM ILIT, Israel, Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (“ReWalk” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: RWLK) today announced that Larry Jasinski, Chief Executive Officer and Ori Gon Chief Financial Officer, will present at the H.C.WAINWRIGHT Conference in New York City as follows:



Date: Monday, September 9, 2019 Time: 12:30 PM Eastern Daylight Time Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel, 455 Madison Ave, NY at the

Homes I (4th floor)

About ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with lower limb disabilities as a result of spinal cord injury or stroke. ReWalk’s mission is to fundamentally change the quality of life for individuals with lower limb disability through the creation and development of market leading robotic technologies. Founded in 2001, ReWalk has headquarters in the U.S., Israel and Germany. For more information on the ReWalk systems, please visit www.rewalk.com.

ReWalk® is a registered trademark of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. in Israel and the United States.

Contact:

Ori Gon

Chief Financial Officer

ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

T: +972-4-9590123

E: investorrelations@rewalk.com







