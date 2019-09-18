Iowa US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Now Offers a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Iowa Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-to Discuss Expedited Compensation and a Better Financial Settlement

"We do not want one Navy Veteran in Iowa or nationwide with mesothelioma or their family to get shortchanged because they hired a local car accident, or they hired a mesothelioma marketing law firm. ” — Iowa US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

DES MOINES , IOWA, USA, September 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Iowa Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We do not want one Navy Veteran in Iowa or nationwide with mesothelioma or their family to get shortchanged because they hired a local car accident, or they hired a mesothelioma marketing law firm. We are advocates for US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma and our top priority is seeing to it that they receive the very best possible financial compensation results as we'd like to explain anytime at 800-714-0303.

"To make certain a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family get the best possible legal advice we offer direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. Erik Karst and his partner Doug von Oiste have produced a billion dollars-worth of mesothelioma or asbestos exposure compensation for their clients-and they are amazing. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst a Navy Veteran or their family can call us anytime at 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

Aside from providing on the spot access to attorney Erik Karst of the law form of Karst von Oiste for a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma anywhere in Iowa the Iowa US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate also provides the following free services:

* The group will help the Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma in Iowa with documenting their exposures to asbestos. It is this incredibly vital information that becomes the basis for a mesothelioma compensation claim and the group calls this service the 'list.'

* The group will work with the Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma in Iowa on medical treatment options.

* The Advocate will do everything possible to ensure the Navy Veteran qualifies for and receives VA disability payments.

The Iowa US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate will also try to help the family of the Navy Veteran to focus on their loved one-so they can provide the maximum possible support. There is no free comparable service like this in the nation for Navy Veteran as the group would be happy to explain anytime at 800-714-0303.

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate’s services are available to US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, Davenport, Sioux City, Waterloo, Iowa City, Council Bluffs, Dubuque or anywhere in Iowa. https://Iowa. USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Iowa the Iowa US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at this hospital.

* Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center Iowa City, Iowa: https://cancer.uiowa. edu/.

* The VA-For a state by state listing of VA Medical Centers nation wide please visit their website: https://www.va.gov/ directory/guide/FindLocations. cfm.

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For a listing of various classes of US Navy ships or submarines please visit the US Navy website on this topic: https://www.navy.mil/ navydata/our_ships.asp.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer. gov/types/mesothelioma



