Blue Raven Solar is 5th Fastest Growing Company in Utah

Blue Raven Solar Ranks fifth on the Utah Business Magazine Fast 50 list of fastest growing companies in the state

OREM, UT, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Utah Business magazine announced that Blue Raven Solar has ranked fifth on its annual Fast 50 list, which celebrates the fastest growing companies in Utah for their entrepreneurial spirit, innovative business tactics, and skyrocketing revenue growth.“Blue Raven Solar’s goal is to provide homeowners across America with a simple and affordable way to get the best solar technology,” said Ben Peterson, CEO of Blue Raven Solar. “With that goal in mind since the beginning, we have grown exponentially and we’re not planning on slowing down anytime soon.”Donnie Welch, publisher of Utah Business magazine said that in a state that is growing faster than any other, the companies on the Fast 50 list are the fastest of them all. “Each of [these companies] are expanding and contributing to the vibrancy of our economy,” said Welch (1).Honorees are selected and ranked based on financial data submitted to a third-party accounting firm, and are objectively judged on total earnings and growth relative over the past five years.Companies who had not yet been in business for five years are also ranked based on their total growth since their inception and the highest are honored as the Emerging Companies. After being on the Emerging Companies list for two years in a row, Blue Raven Solar topped the Fast 50 list in its fifth year.Peterson believes that Blue Raven Solar is finding its place in the solar industry, which is already headed in an exciting direction. “One of the things I really hope for is for Blue Raven Solar to contribute to a world where our grandkids [are] shocked if they see a home that’s not producing its own electricity,” said Peterson.In less than five years, Blue Raven Solar has gone from three to over 800 team members nationwide and become a top solar company in the nation. To learn more about Blue Raven Solar’s ranking on the Fast 50 list, visit www.utahbusiness.com About Blue Raven Solar:Blue Raven Solar was founded in 2014 and has expanded to a national top selling solar brand. The company’s mission is “to make homeowners’ lives better by reducing their energy bills, increasing reliance on clean and abundant renewable energy and providing a world-class customer experience through a reliable sales process and a speedy, high-quality installation.” Blue Raven Solar believes all homeowners should have equal opportunity to invest in simple, reliable, affordable, high-quality solar power. Visit Blue Raven Solar at www.blueravensolar.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.Join the movement | Blue Raven Solar | The Future of Energy. Today.(1) "Ingenuity, Growth Honored at Fast 50 Awards," Utah Business, August 29, 2017, https://www.utahbusiness.com/ingenuity-growth-honored-fast-50-awards/

Blue Raven Solar: Fast 50 2019



