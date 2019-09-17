Georgia US Navy Veteran Mesothelioma Advocate Appeals To A Navy Submarine or Surface Ship Veteran With Mesothelioma to Call For Direct Access To Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste For Honest Advice About Compensation

"Aside from mesothelioma compensation, we will try to assist the Navy Veteran with mesothelioma to get qualified for VA disability payments, and we will help with medical treatment options. ” — Georgia US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

The Georgia US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is now appealing to a US Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Georgia because of asbestos exposure on a navy ship or submarine to call them anytime at 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. Erik Karst and his colleagues are responsible for over a billion dollars in mesothelioma or asbestos exposure compensation settlements.

The Advocate believes a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma talking directly with attorney Erik Karst is a much better option that a 'free' book about mesothelioma. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Georgia US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "We are passionate about making certain a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family receive an unsurpassed free service. We will also try to assist the Navy Veteran with mesothelioma to get qualified for VA disability payments,and we will help with medical treatment options."



The Georgia US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate offers their free services to US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Atlanta, Augusta, Columbus, Athens, Macon or anywhere in Georgia. https://Georgia. USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For the best possible treatment options in Georgia the Georgia US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed Veteran, or their family get to the right physicians at these hospitals.

* Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University Atlanta, Georgia: https:// winshipcancer.emory.edu/

* Georgia Cancer Center, Augusta University, Augusta, Georgia

http://www.augusta.edu/cancer

* The VA-For a state by state listing of VA Medical Centers nationwide please visit their website: https://www.va.gov/ directory/ guide/FindLocations.cfm.

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For a listing of various classes of US Navy ships or submarines please visit the US Navy website on this topic: http://www.navy.mil/ navydata/our_ships.asp.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer. gov/types/mesothelioma



