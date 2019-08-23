Carbonite, Inc. (CARB), Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) & Just Energy Group Inc. (JE) – Class Action - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484 . If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.



Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARB)

Class Period: February 7, 2019 - July 25, 2019

Deadline: September 30, 2019

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Carbonite’s Server Backup VM Edition was of poor quality and technologically flawed; (2) Carbonite was receiving poor reviews and complaints from customers about the Server Backup VM Edition; (3) the poor quality and technological flaws of the Server Backup VM Edition were acting as a “disruptive” factor throughout the Carbonite salesforce and keeping that sales organization from closing opportunistically on several larger deals during fiscal 2019; and (4) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAH )

Class Period: March 2, 2015 - May 2, 2018

Deadline: September 30, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements by stating that Cordis Corp., a medical device manufacturer that Cardinal Health acquired in March 2015, would benefit from its advanced inventory management and supply chain information technology solutions. The complaint also alleges that Defendants misleadingly represented that Cardinal Health properly “reserve[d] for inventory obsolescence” and that “[i]nventories presented in the consolidated balance sheets [were] net of reserves for excess and obsolete inventory.”

Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: JE)

Class Period: November 9, 2017 - July 23, 2019

Deadline: September 30, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) that the Company experienced customer enrollment and nonpayment issues; (2) that, as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to incur an impairment charge to its accounts receivable; (3) that, as a result, the Company lacked adequate internal control over its financial reporting; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

