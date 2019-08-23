DEADLINE ALERT - Sunlands Technology Group (STG) - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Deadline: August 26, 2019

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Sunlands Technology Group (“Sunlands” or the “Company”) (NYSE: STG) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Sunlands securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with Sunlands's March 2018 initial public stock offering (the "IPO" or the "Offering"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/stg.



This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Sunlands's student enrollment was declining; (2) Sunlands's gross billings were declining; (3) Sunlands's marketing tactics were not as robust as described in the Registration Statement; and (4) as a result, defendants' statements about Sunlands's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/stg or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Sunlands you have until August 26, 2019 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

