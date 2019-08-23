Global Piracy & Counterfeiting Consultants Applauds President Trump for Calling China Out for Their Complicit Involvement in Importing or Smuggling Fentanyl into the USA-This Drug Has Killed 100,000's of US Citizens

"We are applauding US President Donald Trump for taking a hard line on China's dumping their products in the USA including Fentanyl which is responsible for the deaths of 100,000's of US citizens.” — Global Piracy Counterfeiting Consultants

WASHINGTON , DC, USA, August 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Piracy & Counterfeiting Consultants says, "We are applauding US President Donald Trump for taking a hard line on China's dumping their products in the USA including Fentanyl which is directly responsible for the deaths of 100,000's of US citizens. Chinese made Fentanyl either makes its way into the USA via the US Postal Service or it comes across the USA's wide-open border with Mexico courtesy of Mexican drug cartels.

"We think President Trump was correct to call out China for their conduct as a business partner as well as to suggest US companies should find a better place to produce or manufacture their products. It is a well known fact that many US companies doing business in China frequently discover--(Big Surprise)----their products are being counterfeited by the Chinese. Why do business with China?

“On September 11th, 2001-terrorists killed nearly 3000 US citizens. As a result of this attack the US launched the war in Afghanistan and the 9-11 attack also played a role in the US going to war in Iraq. How is Chinese made Fentanyl killing 100,000's of US citizens any different that the terrorist attacks of 9-11? When does China pay the families back for their lost loved one who died of a Chinese made Fentanyl overdose?" https://GP-CC.Com



The Global Piracy and Counterfeiting Consultants has been offering the following services---for nearly a decade---No one in DC ever called.

* “We can assist the US Postal Service from being an unwitting contributor to billions of dollars in counterfeit drugs entering the United States each year by stopping counterfeit narcotics from getting past our international mail terminals.

* “There needs to be an aggressive national media campaign to discourage anyone from buying counterfeit drugs on the Internet. We can put together this coalition. A significant percentage of counterfeit pharmaceutical products being sold on the street or in our schools contain fentanyl.

* “Separate from our efforts the US Congress has to grow a spine and figure out a way to stop Mexican heroin, fentanyl and counterfeit drugs from flooding into the USA along our 2000-mile-long border.” http://GP-CC.Com

On April 15, 2014, the Global Piracy and Counterfeit Consultants warned, “We are not talking about rocket science for the US Postal Service; if they need help, we will train their postal-inspectors-so they know what to look for. Why would the US Postal Service want to support Chinese organized crime, or Chinese counterfeiters? We are also talking about a multi-billion dollar a year industry that has a negative impact on US consumers, major drug companies, and their shareholder’s.” http://GP-CC.Com

Chinese Counterfeit Drugs coming to the USA-Newsweek-2017: http://www.newsweek.com/forget-mexico-us-being-flooded-illegal-drugs-china-652494.

Number of US drug Overdose Deaths 60,000+-CBS News 2017: https://www.cbsnews.com/news/opioids-drug-overdose-killed-more-americans-last-year-than-the-vietnam-war/.

Pill Making Press Illegally Being Sent to The United States-CNN-2017: https://www.cnn.com/2017/03/17/health/pill-presses-counterfeit-fentanyl/index.html.

Mexico’s Contribution to The US Opioid Epidemic: Business Insider-2017: For more information about Mexico’s contribution to the “US Opioid Epidemic” please refer to the following news article: https://www.businessinsider.com/sinaloa-cartel-sending-mexican-herion-to-the-us-2017-11.



