Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (HSDT), Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) & Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) –Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC - Class Action Update

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT)

Class Period: November 9, 2017 - April 10, 2019

Deadline: September 9, 2019

For more info: www.bgandg.com/hsdt

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) that the clinical study on the use of PoNS did not produce statistically significant results regarding the effectiveness of the treatment; (2) that, as a result, the clinical study did not support the Company’s application for regulatory clearance; (3) that, as a result, the Company was unlikely to receive regulatory approval of PoNS; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX)

Class Period: May 15, 2017 - November 13, 2018,

Deadline: September 17, 2019

For more info: www.bgandg.com/idex

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) costs associated with building out Ideanomics’ U.S. infrastructure and hiring its new executive team were negatively impacting the Company’s bottom line performance; (2) as a result, Ideanomics was highly unlikely to meet its 2018 EBITDA guidance; (3) Ideanomics’ margins in its oil trading and consumer electronics businesses were too low for those businesses to remain viable; and (4) as a result, Ideanomics’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX)

Class Period: April 17, 2019 - July 17, 2019

Deadline: September 20, 2019

For more info: www.bgandg.com/nflx

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Netflix would not be able to gain its expected target number of new subscribers in the second quarter of 2019; (2) Netflix would also lose subscribers from the United States in the second quarter of 2019; and (3) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

