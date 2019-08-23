DELRAY DEPUTY VICE-MAYOR BILL BATHURST FILES TO RUN FOR RE-ELECTION

Delray Deputy Vice-Mayor Bill Bathurst

Bathurst prioritizes good governance, fiscal responsibility, public safety, and smart and balanced growth that protects Delray’s “Village by the Sea” charm

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bill Bathurst, Delray Deputy Vice-Mayor, this past week filed to run for Delray Beach City Commissioner in Seat 2. The municipal election will be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

With deep roots and family history dating back to the 1930s in Delray Beach, Bathurst is keenly focused on the city’s long-term success while also protecting Delray’s unique “Village by the Sea” charm. Commissioner Bathurst, known as a “preservationist with an eye toward the future,” has the depth of local knowledge and leadership experience needed to effectively balance growth and preservation, provide good governance with fiscal responsibility, foster greater collaboration, and improve public safety.

“I have been honored to serve on the Delray Beach Commission and advance a citizen-driven vision for Delray’s future,” said Bathurst. “It’s based on a long-term perspective that will allow our community’s children and grandchildren to be able to get a job in this city decades from now and also be able to enjoy the historic buildings and culture that we have today.”

Bathurst was elected to the commission in 2018. Prior to being elected City Commissioner, Bathurst served on several boards and committees including the Historic Preservation Board, Congress Avenue Task Force, Palm Beach State College Dean's Advisory Board, District Chairman Boy Scouts of America, and the Delray Beach Historical Society.

Most recently Bathurst has been the Managing Broker of Nicklaus Vance Realty Group where he has built a flourishing real estate business. Before his successful real estate career, Bathurst spent almost 20 years as a Brand and Business Unit Manager for Fortune 500 companies.

Commissioner Bathurst is an Alumnus of the University of Florida. He and his wife Debra have been married over 30 years, and they have two grown sons who live in the area.

About Bill Bathurst

Deputy Vice-Mayor Bill Bathurst is a graduate of Atlantic High School, Palm Beach State College and earned his Bachelor of Science Diploma from the University of Florida where he majored in Public Relations. Upon graduation, he held a number of brand management and marketing positions with several Fortune 500 firms. Commissioner Bathurst has more than 25 years of broad-based leadership experience at both executive and entrepreneurial levels with key responsibilities in consumer marketing and brand strategy.



