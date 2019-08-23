Canadian Steel Producers Association Welcomes New Measures Strengthening Canada’s Trade Remedy System

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Steel Producers Association (CSPA) welcomes the federal government’s response to the Industry-Government Joint Trade Remedy Working Group recommendations on strengthening Canada’s trade remedy system and import monitoring regime. Today’s announcement comes after extensive consultations with the steel and aluminium industries, labour union representatives and other manufacturers and stakeholders.



“This announcement demonstrates the federal government’s strong commitment to enhancing Canada’s trade regime’s effectiveness in response to unfair trade practices in a highly unpredictable international trade environment.” said Catherine Cobden, President of the Canadian Steel Producers Association. “These improvements are necessary to respond to injurious dumped and subsidized steel imports.”

While Canada has a robust trade remedy regime, the CSPA believes that it is critical that its trade tools continuously be upgraded to be as effective as possible to better respond to changing trade practices and market conditions. The CSPA has appreciated the government’s expedited efforts to review Canada’s trade remedy system – and to take every legal action at its disposal – in response to current challenges the steel sector is facing from producers operating outside of North America.

Moving forward, the CSPA will continue to work with Government and other stakeholders to ensure a robust and effective Canadian trade remedy and import monitoring system.

ABOUT THE CANADIAN STEEL PRODUCERS ASSOCIATION

The Canadian Steel Producers Association is the national voice of Canada’s primary steel industry, dedicated to ensuring a competitive and sustainable business environment for its members and supply chain stakeholders. Canadian steel producers are integral to Canada’s economy and a vital supplier to many segments of North American industry, including the automotive, energy, construction and transportation sectors.

Media Contact

Catherine Cobden

President, Canadian Steel Producers Association

613-884-4856

c.cobden@canadiansteel.ca



