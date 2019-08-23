Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market Analysis, 2019 to 2029 - Increasing Implementation of MaaS & Vehicle Platooning Provides Lucrative Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market: Focus on Cybersecurity Solution for Passenger Vehicles and Commercial Vehicles and Automotive OEMs Spending on Cybersecurity - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Automotive Cybersecurity Industry Analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 14.25% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2029. The automotive cybersecurity market size is estimated at $1.26 billion in 2018. The APAC region dominated the global automotive cybersecurity market in 2018, and it is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period.



Factors such as rising safety and security concerns, increasing demand for a reliable transportation system, and the advent of innovative trends, such as the transition from car ownership to Mobility-as-a Service (MaaS) are expected to increase the demand for connected and autonomous vehicles.



This demand is also anticipated to create significant challenges for automotive stakeholders and consumers in terms of cybersecurity risks, data theft, and involvement of unscrupulous agents within the automotive value chain, which further boosts the demand for automotive cybersecurity solutions.



Moreover, the introduction and subsequent growth of sales of electric and hybrid vehicles, the development of connected & ADAS and self-driving technologies, the increasing demand for connected vehicles and disruptive trends, such as ride-hailing, car-sharing, and in-car payments are expected to change the way mobility services are used.

Scope of the Market Intelligence



The report constitutes an in-depth study of the global automotive cybersecurity market, including a thorough analysis of the types of products and vehicle type. The study also presents a detailed analysis of the market dynamics and the estimation of the market size over the forecast period 2019-2029.



The scope of this report is focused on the different product type and vehicle type catering to automotive cybersecurity for different regions. The industry analysis presents a detailed insight into the major market players in the global automotive cybersecurity market using the value chain analysis.



Market Segmentation



The automotive cybersecurity market segmentation (on the basis of product type) is further categorized into intrusion detection system (IDS) and intrusion detection and prevention system (IDPS). The IDPS dominated the global automotive cybersecurity market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period (2019-2029).



The automotive cybersecurity market segmentation on the basis of vehicle type is segregated into passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. The passenger vehicles segment dominated the global automotive cybersecurity market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.



Market Dynamics



Market Drivers



Increasing Number of Connected Vehicles

Growing Emphasis Toward Road Safety

Increasing Government Focus on Streamlined Traffic Infrastructure

Increasing Push from Governments to Develop Connected and Autonomous Infrastructure

Rising Cyber Threat Owing to Increase in Data and Connectivity of the Vehicles

Increasing Number of Electronic Component in the Vehicle

Market Restraint



Highly Complex Ecosystem With Presence of Multiple Stakeholders

Market Opportunities



Increasing Implementation of MaaS and Vehicle Platooning

Increasing Application of Automotive Cloud to Store and Share Data and Over-the-Air Software Update

High Demand for Advance Cybersecurity Solution with Increase in Level of Autonomy

Companies Mentioned



Audi

BMW

Daimler AG

Ford

Nissan

Renault

Toyota

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary



1 Market Overview and Definition

1.1 Connected Vehicles

1.1.1 Types of Connectivity

1.1.1.1 Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) Communication

1.1.1.2 Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication

1.1.1.3 Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P) Communication

1.1.1.4 Vehicle-to-Grid and Vehicle-to-Home Communication

1.1.2 Attack Surface

1.2 Major Cyber-attack on Vehicles

1.3 Consortiums and Associations



2 Market Dynamics

2.1 Market Drivers

2.2 Market Restraint

2.3 Market Opportunities



3 Industry Analysis

3.1 Overview

3.2 Value Chain Analysis

3.3 Regulatory Landscape

3.3.1 Current Laws and Regulatory Bodies Related to Connected and Autonomous Vehicles, by Country

3.3.2 Current Laws and Regulatory Bodies Related to Testing or Experimentation of Connected and Autonomous Vehicles, by Country

3.3.3 Regulatory Agencies for Driverless Vehicle

3.4 Key Bodies Working Towards the Development of Automotive Cybersecurity Solution



4 Competitive Landscape

4.1 Key Players Operating in the Automotive Cybersecurity Market

4.2 Key Market Strategies and Developments

4.2.1 Introduction

4.2.2 Mergers/Partnerships/Collaborations

4.2.3 Others (Business Awards and Achievements, Funding, etc.)

4.2.4 Product Launches and Developments and Business Expansion

4.2.5 Acquisitions

4.3 Competitive Benchmarking



5 Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market Analysis and Forecast

5.1 Assumptions and Limitations for Market Size Calculations



6 Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market by Product Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Intrusion Detection System (IDS)

6.2.1 Intrusion Detection System-Based Cybersecurity Solution Market, by Region

6.3 Intrusion Detection and Prevention System (IDPS)

6.3.1 Global Intrusion Detection and Prevention System-Based Cybersecurity Solution Market, by Region



7 Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market by Vehicle Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Passenger Vehicles

7.2.1 Passenger Vehicle Cybersecurity Market, by Region

7.3 Commercial Vehicles

7.3.1 Commercial Vehicles Cybersecurity Market, by Region



8 Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market by Region

8.1 North America

8.2 Europe

8.3 Asia-Pacific (APAC)

8.4 Rest-of-the-World (RoW)



