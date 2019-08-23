Global $5.32 Billion Urban Air Mobility (UAM) Market Forecast 2023-2035 - Growing Human Intervention for Intracity & Intercity Transportation Using eVTOL Creates Lucrative Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Urban Air Mobility (UAM) Market: Focus on Aircraft Type, Infrastructure, Use Case, Operation, and Travel Range - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global urban air mobility market is expected to generate $5.32 billion in 2023 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 26.19% during 2023-2035. North America is expected to dominate the global urban air mobility market in 2023 with the U.S. acquiring the most significant market share, globally. However, Singapore is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The urban air mobility is expected to be used for several operations, such as humanitarian missions, weather monitoring, ground traffic assessment, emergency medical evacuations, news gathering, package delivery, rescue operations, and passenger transport. The growing human intervention for intercity and intracity transportation using eVTOL and growing smart city investments for urban air mobility are expected to create significant opportunity in the global urban air mobility market.



Urban air mobility (UAM) is an attractive business proposition, which is not too far off in the future. As the road travel in large megacities becomes increasingly congested, the population commuting daily are looking for a better way to safely travel to work and other destinations. Urban air mobility can serve as the advanced way to commute on a daily basis. Urban air mobility, being a part of the future urban landscape, is a term used to describe the systems that enables on-demand, safe, highly automated, and passenger and cargo carrying air transportation services in a metropolitan environment for manned aircraft and unmanned aircraft systems.



In the coming future, the advancements made by the Europe and North America region in the flying vehicles are expected to create lucrative opportunity for the global urban air mobility market. The key players that are actively participating in the global urban air mobility market include Airbus, Airspace Experience Technologies, Aurora Flight Sciences, Bell Helicopter, Boeing, Delorean Aerospace, Embraer, Karem Aircraft, Kitty Hawk, Lilium, Neva Aerospace, Opener, Pipistrel, Siemens, and Volocopter, among others.



The global urban air mobility market has been segmented into aircraft type: rotor wing, fixed wing, and hybrid concepts. The rotor wing market is expected to acquire the largest share in 2023; however, hybrid concepts market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2035.



North America is expected to acquire the largest share of the global urban air mobility market followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of-the-World (RoW). The U.S. is one of the prominent countries of North America for the development of the urban air mobility market. The U.S. is expected to dominate the overall market of the urban air mobility in 2023.



However, Singapore is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2035. In Europe, Germany is one of the prominent countries which is currently focusing on the development of flying vehicles. Some of the other prominent countries include Germany, the Netherlands, the U.K., and France.



The prominent countries in the Asia-Pacific region driving the urban air mobility market are China, Japan, South Korea, U.A.E., and Singapore. China currently has the largest share and Singapore is expected to grow at the highest rate in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary

1 Market Dynamics

1.1 Market Drivers

1.1.1 Increasing Use of UAVs in Commercial and Civil Applications

1.1.2 Increasing Need for Efficient Transportation and Logistics

1.1.3 Increasing Environmental Concerns and Energy Impacts

1.2 Market Challenges

1.2.1 Time Consuming Regulatory Process

1.2.2 Technical Limitations in Existing Mechanism for Certifying Autonomous Flights

1.3 Market Opportunities

1.3.1 Growing Human Intervention for Intracity and Intercity Transportation Using eVTOL

1.3.2 Growing Smart City Investment for Urban Air Mobility



2 Competitive Insights

2.1 Key Strategies and developments

2.1.1 Partnerships, Agreements, and Contracts

2.1.2 Merger and Acquisitions

2.1.3 Product Launches

2.1.4 Other Developments

2.2 Competitive Benchmarking



3 Industry Analysis

3.1 Overview

3.2 UAM Route to Commercial Reality

3.3 Investment Scenario: Start-ups and Stakeholders in UAM Market

3.4 Emerging Technological Trends

3.5 Technological and Infrastructural Hurdles

3.6 Legal and Regulatory Framework

3.7 Patent Analysis

3.8 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.9 Leading Manufacturers, Products, and Technical Specifications

3.10 Key Initiatives of Urban Air Mobility in Megacities



4 Global Urban Air Mobility Market, 2023 to 2035

4.1 Assumptions and Limitations

4.2 Market Overview



5 Global Urban Air Mobility Market (by Aircraft Type)

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Rotor Wing

5.3 Fixed Wing

5.4 Hybrid Wing



6 Global Urban Air Mobility Market (by Infrastructure)

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Vertiports

6.3 Charging Stations

6.4 Traffic Management Systems



7 Global Urban Air Mobility Market (by Use Case)

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Air Taxi

7.3 Air Ambulance

7.4 Airport Shuttle

7.5 Last Mile Delivery

7.6 Personal Air Vehicle

7.7 Air Metro



8 Global Urban Air Mobility Market (by Operation)

8.1 Market Overview

8.2 Piloted

8.3 Autonomous



9 Global Urban Air Mobility Market (by Travel Range)

9.1 Market Overview

9.2 Intercity

9.3 Intracity



10 Global Urban Air Mobility Market (by Region)



11 Company Profiles



AMSL Aero Pty Ltd.

Airbus S.A.S

Airspace Experience Technologies, Inc.

Aurora Flight Sciences

Bell Helicopter

DeLorean Aerospace LLC

Embraer SA

Joby Aviation

Karem Aircraft, Inc.

Kitty Hawk

Lilium GmbH

Neva Aerospace

Opener

Pipistrel Group

Safran

Terrafugia

Thales Group

The Boeing Company

Volocopter GmbH

Volta Volare

Workhorse Group, Inc.

