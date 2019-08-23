Global Next-Generation Display Materials Market Review & Outlook 2019-2029 - Increased Demand for Cadmium-Free Quantum Dots in Display Materials

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Next-Generation Display Materials Market: Focus on Material Type (OLED, TFT LCD, and others) and Applications - Analysis and Forecast, 2019 -2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global next-generation display materials market is estimated to witness growth at a CAGR of 11.83% over the period of 2019 to 2029.



This growth in the market is attributed to the increasing demand from various end-use applications such as televisions, smartwatches, smartphones, wearables, laptops, automotive displays, and others.

TFT LCD, OLED, and QLED materials are the backbone of next-generation display materials. Companies have invested in establishing their OLED and QLED production plants globally. OLED materials have evolved due to their advanced features, such as lightweight, ability to be shaped freely because of the thinness, 1,000 times faster response time than LCD, wide viewing angle in comparison to LCD, power efficiency, and its eco-friendly nature. This advancement led to bigger screens, higher resolutions, and power efficient displays at a lower cost. Some of the companies that are using OLED based display panels in their display devices are Samsung Display Corporation, LG Display Corporation, and Apple Inc.



Along with the technological advancements, exchange and usage permission of their patented OLED and QLED materials have also led to the significant increase in the demand of display technology. For instance, Universal Display Corporation has licensed their PHOLED series of material and now have collaborated with companies such as Samsung Display, Sharp Corporation, Royole Corporation, BOE Technology Group, and PPG Industries, for mutual exchange of product license and its usage authorities.



OLED and QLED displays are further advancing with their flexible display property, and companies such as Samsung Display and Huawei Technological Co, Ltd. are promoting their rigid smartphone display panels to flexible and rollable display panels. Companies developing quantum dots are shifting their interest and area of work to environment-friendly quantum dots after European government banned the usage of cadmium quantum dots in the market. Now companies are developing quantum dots that are cadmium-free and heavy metal free.



The global next-generation display materials market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.83% between 2019 and 2029. The high growth of next-generation display materials can be attributed to the increasing demand from the consumer electronics industry to offer better display panels in their display devices, and rising consumer preference for better display devices. Additionally, the rise in the global production of display devices has also led to a significant increase in the demand for display materials.



The next-generation display materials market is driven by construction and upgradation of new and existing display panel manufacturing plants in APAC, increased adaption of OLED display technology in various display devices, and growing demand for quantum dots in display devices. Asia-Pacific is known as the hub for display panel manufacturers and suppliers.



China and Taiwan are currently focusing on providing organic light emitting diode (OLED) display panels and are expanding their manufacturing units and subsidiaries across other countries in the APAC region. LG Display is one of the leading display panel producers in the Asia-Pacific region and is planning to invest approx. $13.5 billion by FY2020.



The demand for new display technologies is increasing owing to the enhanced resolution and performance quality of display devices, such as smart televisions (TV), laptops, mobile devices, tablets, and cameras. Some of the technologies that are surpassing the traditional liquid crystal displays (LCDs) are OLED displays, QLED displays, mini LEDs and micro LEDs.



Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary

1 Market Dynamics

1.1 Market Drivers

1.1.1 Construction and Update of New and Existing Display Panel Manufacturing Plants in APAC

1.1.2 Increased Adaption of OLED Display Technologies in various Applications

1.1.3 Growing Demand for Quantum Dots in Display Devices

1.2 Market Restraints

1.2.1 High Prices of New and Advanced Materials

1.2.2 Slow Technological Adaption of QLED due to Lack of Awareness Among Consumers

1.3 Market Opportunities

1.3.1 Product Innovation in Display Industry

1.3.2 Increased Demand for Cadmium Free Quantum Dots in Display Materials

1.3.3 Growing Demand of QLED Technology from Developing Countries



2 Competitive Landscape

2.1 Key Market Development and Strategies

2.1.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures

2.1.2 Business Expansions

2.1.3 Product Launches

2.1.4 Mergers and Acquisitions

2.1.5 Other Key Activities (Investment and Awards)

2.2 Leading Players Active in the Next-Generation Display Materials Market

2.2.1 Leading Player Analysis in OLED Display Materials Market

2.2.2 Leading Player Analysis in TFT LCD Materials Market



3 Industry Analysis

3.1 OLED Display Materials Supply Chain

3.2 Micro LED Display Materials Supply Chain

3.3 Opportunity Matrix Analysis

3.3.1 Opportunity Matrix Analysis (by Region)

3.4 Country Share Analysis



4 Global Next-Generation Display Materials Market (by Type), $Billion, 2017-2029

4.1 Assumptions

4.2 Limitations

4.3 Market Overview

4.4 OLED

4.4.1 Electron Transport Layer (ETL)

4.4.2 Hole Transport Layer (HTL)

4.4.3 Emissive Layer

4.4.4 Substrates

4.4.5 Electrodes

4.4.6 Conductive Layer

4.4.7 Encapsulation

4.5 TFT-LCD

4.5.1 Backlight Unit

4.5.2 Color Filters

4.5.3 Glass Panels

4.5.4 Polarizers

4.5.5 Driver ICs

4.6 Others



5 Global Next-Generation Display Materials Market (by Application), $Billion, 2017-2029

5.1 Smartphones

5.2 Televisions and Monitors

5.3 Smartwatches

5.4 Automotive Displays

5.5 Laptops and Tablets

5.6 Others



6 Global Next-Generation Display Materials Market (by Region), $Billion, 2017-2029



7 Company Profiles



Apple Inc.

Doosan Corporation

DowDuPont Inc.

eLux, Inc.

Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.

JBD Inc.

LG Display Co., Ltd.

Merck Group

Nanoco Group plc

Nanosys Inc.

Novaled GmbH

Optovate Limited

PPG Industries Inc.

Plessey Semiconductors

Quantum Materials Corporation

Samsung Display

Samsung SDI Co

Sharp Corporation

TORAY Industries, Inc.

Universal Display Corporation

VueReal Inc.

