Global ROS-based Robot Market Analysis & Forecast, 2019-2024: Focus on ROS Applications in Different Types of Robot (Service & Industrial)

The ROS-Based Robot Industry Analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 20.02% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2024.

Asia-Pacific dominated the global ROS-based industrial robot market with a share of 74% in 2019. Europe, including the major countries, such as the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, and Italy, is the most prominent region for the ROS-based service robot market. In Europe, France acquired a major market share in 2019, due to the setup of new start-ups of service robot in the region.



The global ROS-based market has gained widespread importance in service and industrial robots due to the increasing demand for productivity and quality at the workplace, increasing need for automation in various industries, growing need for robots in defense and security, and increasing concerns for labor safety and human error.

Increase in research and development activities and growth opportunities across developing countries are likely to increase opportunities for the ROS-based robot market. However, complexity and lack of safety associated with ROS-based robots along with unmapped navigation environments are expected to hamper the overall growth of the ROS-based robot market.



The proliferation in the adoption of open-source operating system in industrial and service robot has resulted in the reduction of development cost and time for robotic applications as it enables the robotic application developers to reuse the programming code.



The ROS-based robot market research provides detailed market information for ROS-based robots and covers global robotic industry outlook, comparative analysis of ROS1.0 and ROS2.0, and futuristic outlook for ROS. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the ROS-based robot market outlook in terms of factors driving the market, trends, technological developments, and funding scenario, among others.



The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape along with the detailed financial and product contribution of the key players operating in the market. The ROS-based robot market report is a compilation of different segments including market breakdown by industrial robots, service robots, and region.



The ROS-based robot market (on the basis of industrial robots application) is further segmented into automotive, electrical/electronics, metal and machinery, rubber and plastic, pharmaceutical and cosmetics, food and beverages, and others. The automotive segment dominated the global ROS-based robot market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period (2019-2024).



The ROS-based robot market on the basis of service robot is segmented into professional and personal/domestic. The professional segment is further segmented into logistic and warehouse, defense and security, public relation, agriculture, healthcare, and others. The personal/domestic segment has been further segmented into household, and entertainment and leisure. ROS-enabled service robots dominated the global ROS-based robot market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.



The ROS-based market is segregated by region under four major regions, namely North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest-of-the-World. Data for each of these regions (by country) is provided.



The key market players in the global ROS-based robot market include ABB Ltd., Clearpath Robotics, Comau SpA, Denso Robotics, Inc., Fanuc Corporation, Husarion, Inc., iRobot Corporation, Kuka AG, Nachi Robotic Systems, Inc., Omron Adept Technologies, Rethink Robotics GmbH, Stanley Innovation, Inc., Staubli International AG, Yaskawa Motoman, and YRG, Inc.

Executive Summary



1 Market Dynamics

1.1 Overview

1.2 Market Drivers

1.2.1 Increasing Demand for Productivity and Quality at Workplace

1.2.2 Increasing Need for Automation in Various Industries

1.2.3 Growing Need for Robots in Defense and Security

1.2.4 Increasing Concerns for Labor Safety and Human Error

1.3 Market Challenges

1.3.1 Complexity and Lack of Safety with Robots Based on ROS

1.3.2 Unmapped Navigation Environments

1.4 Market Opportunities

1.4.1 Increase in Research and Development Activities

1.4.2 Growth Opportunities Across Developing Countries

1.5 Market Dynamics: Impact Analysis



2 Strategies Implemented and Developments Made by Key Robotic Players

2.1 Overview

2.1.1 Product Launches and Developments

2.1.2 Partnerships/Collaborations/Joint Ventures

2.1.3 Mergers and Acquisitions



3 Introduction to Robot Operating System

3.1 Global Robotic Industry Outlook

3.2 Background to Open Source Robotics Foundation

3.3 Open Source Robotics Projects

3.3.1 Hardware Projects

3.3.2 Software Projects

3.3.3 Robot Simulators

3.4 Overview of Robot Operating System

3.4.1 Evolution of ROS

3.4.2 ROS Core Components

3.4.3 Useful Development Tools in ROS

3.5 Comparative Analysis of ROS1.0 vs ROS2.0

3.5.1 New Technologies

3.5.2 Improved Use Cases with ROS2

3.6 Analysis of Robots Built on ROS

3.7 Funding and Investment Scenario in Robotics



4 Global ROS-based Robot Market

4.1 Assumptions and Limitations

4.2 Market Overview



5 ROS Application in Different Types of Robot

5.1 Overview

5.2 Industrial Robot

5.2.1 Usage of ROS in Industrial Robots (by Application)

5.2.1.1 Automotive

5.2.1.2 Electrical/Electronics

5.2.1.3 Metal and Machinery

5.2.1.4 Rubber and Plastic

5.2.1.5 Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics

5.2.1.6 Food and Beverages

5.2.1.7 Others

5.2.2 Usage of ROS in Industrial Robots (by Region)

5.2.2.1 North America

5.2.2.1.1 North America ROS-Based Industrial Robot Market (by Country)

5.2.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.2.1 Europe ROS-Based Industrial Robot Market (by Country)

5.2.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.2.3.1 Asia-Pacific ROS-Based Industrial Robot Market (by Country)

5.2.2.4 Rest-of-the-World

5.2.2.4.1 Rest-of-the-World ROS-based Industrial Robot Market (by Region)

5.3 Service Robot

5.3.1 Usage of ROS in Service Robots (by Application)

5.3.1.1 Professional

5.3.1.1.1 Logistic and Warehouse

5.3.1.1.2 Defense and Security

5.3.1.1.3 Public Relation

5.3.1.1.4 Agriculture

5.3.1.1.5 Healthcare

5.3.1.1.6 Others

5.3.1.2 Personal/Domestic

5.3.1.2.1 Household

5.3.1.2.2 Entertainment and Leisure

5.3.2 Usage of ROS in Service Robots (by Region)

5.3.2.1 North America

5.3.2.1.1 North America ROS-Based Service Robot Market (by Country)

5.3.2.2 Europe

5.3.2.2.1 Europe ROS-Based Service Robot Market (by Country)

5.3.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.2.3.1 Asia-Pacific ROS-Based Service Robot Market (by Country)

5.3.2.4 Rest-of-the-World

5.3.2.4.1 Rest-of-the-World ROS-based Service Robot Market (by Region)



6 Futuristic Outlook for ROS

6.1 Opportunity to Operating System and Cloud Service Providers

6.2 Road Toward Modular ROS-based Open-Source Robotic Hardware Platform



7 Company Profiles

7.1 Overview

7.2 ABB Ltd.

7.2.1 Company Overview

7.2.2 Role of ABB in Global ROS-Based Robot Market

7.2.3 Overall Financials

7.2.4 SWOT Analysis

7.3 Clearpath Robotics

7.4 Comau S.p.A.

7.5 Denso Robotics Inc.

7.6 Fanuc Corporation

7.7 Husarion Inc.

7.8 iRobot Corporation

7.9 Kuka AG

7.10 Nachi Robotic Systems Inc.

7.11 Omron Adept Technologies

7.12 Rethink Robotics GmbH

7.13 Stanley Innovation Inc.

7.14 Staubli International AG

7.15 Yaskawa Motoman

7.16 YRG Inc.

7.17 Other Key Players

7.17.1 Fetch Robotics

7.17.2 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

7.17.3 Nvidia Corporation

7.17.4 Panasonic Corporation

7.17.5 Piaggio Fast Forward

7.17.6 Savioke

7.17.7 Seiko Epson Corporation

7.17.8 Simbe Robotics

7.17.9 Stryker Corporation

7.17.10 Toshiba Machine Company Ltd.

7.18 List of Emerging Companies



