Angola, Sao Tome and Principe review cooperation

ANGOLA, August 23 - Luanda- Angolan president João Lourenço Friday in Luanda met with the Sao Tome Prime Minister, Jorge Bom Jesus, to assess the "historical" relations of cooperation between the two countries.,

Speaking to the press at the end of a private meeting, as part of his 48-hour visit to Angola, Jorge Bom Jesus spoke of existing common interests in cooperation, with stress to oil exploration in Sao Tome and Principe.

He recalled that Angolan oil company SONANGOL is currently exploring blocks in Sao Tome Exclusive Economic Zone.

Bom Jesus congratulated President João Lourenço on his role in conflict prevention and peacekeeping in Africa.

Highlighted went to the initiative that allowed the signing of the "Luanda Memorandum of Understanding" between the Presidents of Uganda Yoweri Museveni and Rwanda Paul Kagame on Wednesday.

Jorge Bom Jesus said that the meeting also approached the political and diplomatic consultation on world issues, such as climate change and UN reforms.

Prime Minister since November 2018, Jorge Bom Jesus visited Angola in February this year to strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

Angola and Sao Tome and Principe signed in 1995 a Reciprocal Investment Protection agreement, with a view to creating favorable conditions to stimulate private initiatives and intensify economic cooperation between the two states.

Under this partnership, some Angolan investments were made in Sao Tome and Principe, including the purchase of the Rosema beer factory in 1990, through an international tender won by businessman Melo Xavier.

Members of the Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries (CPLP) and the African Portuguese Speaking Countries (PALOP), both countries enjoy cooperation in political, diplomatic and economic fields.

