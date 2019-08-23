Facebook celebrates 'Icons of Change' from across Sub-Saharan Africa with a Youth Gathering in Accra, Ghana

Facebook (www.facebook.com) is bringing together 40 young leaders, developers, entrepreneurs and change makers from across Sub-Saharan Africa, to a two day event in Accra, Ghana, titled “Celebrating Icons of Change”. Taking place on 23 & 24th August, the event aims to celebrate Africa's next generation of leaders and innovators, whilst providing opportunities to network, connect and create positive dialogue.

With attendees hailing from 15 countries from across Sub-Saharan African, participants will be made up of Facebook Community Leaders, Developer Circle Leads, entrepreneurs, SMBs, as well as future change makers from the Africa Leadership University (ALU). Spending two days networking, attending leadership and digital skills workshops, and hearing from other young inspirational leaders from across the Continent, attendees will also be given the opportunity to give back to local communities in Accra by hosting workshops such as Coding for kids, and mentorship sessions for other young, up-and-coming SMBs and entrepreneurs.

Kezia Anim-Addo, Facebook Comms Manager, Sub-Saharan Africa, commented: “I'm so proud that we're bringing the first event of its kind for Facebook to the Continent and to Ghana. At Facebook, we see our role as supporting and investing in various communities here on the continent, in particular the youth. This event is about celebrating those people, the amazing talent, innovation and businesses we’re seeing emerge, and the young people who are accelerating this growth, and building an incredible future for the Continent. It's a privilege for us to be able to bring together 40 icons of change, and we look forward to what the two days will hold.”

Attendees represent countries from the region, including Ghana, Madagascar, Burkina Faso, Kenya, Senegal, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Botswana, DRC, South Africa, Cameroon and Zambia, and include:

Facebook Community Leaders who have started Facebook Groups dedicated to a topic or collective experience, and are having a positive impact in their community. Martin Beck Nworah, for example, oversees a community of more than 100,000 members on the Tale of Nigerians (http://bit.ly/2L2en4u) page, while Gameli Adzaho from Ghana, who runs GLabGhana (http://bit.ly/2P93CCB) - a community group who bring together students, teachers, researchers, scientists and science enthusiasts to network, learn and share scientific knowledge, for the good of humanity.

Facebook Developer Circle leads, a community-driven initiative for developers, that members join for free - allowing them to connect, share ideas, learn, and collaborate.

SMBs & Entrepreneurs, these are young people who have started businesses which are making an impact in their communities and beyond. For example, Kahitouo from Burkina Faso, founder of FasoPro which specialises in packaging and selling African insects as alternative sources of protein, and now has 360 sales outlets across 25 cities in Burkina Faso.

To celebrate Facebook also created a short film featuring five of the participants in their home country - titled 'Icons of Change' (available to view here - http://bit.ly/2ZnTWrN)

Media Contact: Idea Engineers PR agency for Facebook in South Africa Email: facebook@ideaengineers.co.za



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.