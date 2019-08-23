Global Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) Report 2019 - Pipeline Holds Potential for the Approval of More Targeted Therapies

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) Report, 2019 - Programs Targeting Cytokine & Growth Factor Signaling Dominate First-in-Class Pipeline" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report helps in understanding the current disease landscape with an overview of etiology, pathophysiology, disease classification and staging systems and epidemiology. It also helps in visualizing the composition of the Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) market in terms of dominant molecule types and molecular targets.



Key Questions Answered



There are 146 pipeline programs in active development for SLE. What proportion of these products are first-in-class? How does first-in-class innovation vary by development stage and molecular target class?

Which molecular target classes are prominently represented in the first-in-class SLE pipeline? Which first-in-class targets have been identified as most promising for the treatment of SLE? How does the distribution of target classes differ in terms of development stage?

Across the SLE landscape, there are 112 active companies. Which companies have formed partnerships? Which companies have first-in-class assets in development with no prior deal involvement?

The Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) pipeline is characterized by a high level of first-in-class innovation when compared to other therapy areas and the industry as a whole.



The high level of first-in-class innovation translates to numerous promising first-in-class targets with strong therapeutic potential. Of the total products in the Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) pipeline, 43% are first-in-class, indicating a high level of innovation.



There are currently 146 products in active development for Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE). Around half of the pipelines are in early stage development, with 74 products in the discovery and preclinical stages. There are 50 first-in-class programs in the pipeline, acting on 48 first-in-class molecular targets.



Reasons to Buy

Understand the current disease landscape with an overview of etiology, pathophysiology, disease classification and staging systems and epidemiology. Visualize the composition of the SLE market in terms of dominant molecule types and molecular targets.

Analyze and compare the SLE pipeline and stratify by stage of development, molecule type, and molecular target.

Assess the therapeutic potential of first-in-class targets. Using a proprietary matrix, first-in-class products have been assessed and ranked according to their clinical potential. Promising first-in-class targets have been reviewed in greater detail.

Recognize commercial opportunities by identifying first-in-class pipeline products for SLE that have not yet been involved in licensing or co-development deals, and by analyzing company strategies in prior deals through case studies of key deals for first-in-class SLE products.

Key Topics Covered



1 List of Tables & Figures



2 SLE: Executive Summary

2.1 Pipeline Holds Potential for the Approval of More Targeted Therapies

2.2 High Levels of First-in-Class Innovation

2.3 High Unmet Need Remains for Disease-Modifying Pharmacotherapies



3 Introduction

3.1 Catalyst

3.2 Related Reports

3.3 Upcoming Related Reports



4 Disease Overview

4.1 Etiology and Pathophysiology

4.2 Classification or Staging Systems

4.3 Sustained Innovation in SLE

4.4 Epidemiology for SLE

4.5 Overview for Marketed Products



5 Assessment of Pipeline Product Innovation

5.1 Overview

5.2 Pipeline by Stage of Development and Molecule Type

5.3 Pipeline by Molecular Target

5.4 Comparative Distribution of Programs Between SLE Market and Pipeline by Therapeutic Target Family

5.5 Comparative Distribution of First-in-Class and Non-First-in-Class Pipeline Programs by Molecular Target Class

5.6 Ratio of First-in-Class Programs to First-in-Class Molecular Targets Within the Pipeline



6 First-in-Class Molecular Target Evaluation

6.1 Overview

6.2 Pipeline Programs Targeting Non Receptor Tyrosine Protein Kinase

6.3 Pipeline Programs Targeting Complement C3

6.4 Pipeline Programs Targeting Tumor Necrosis Factor Receptor Superfamily Member 5

6.5 Pipeline Programs Targeting Cyclic GMP-AMP Synthase

6.6 Pipeline Programs Targeting Interleukin 2 Receptor Subunit Beta

6.7 Pipeline Programs Targeting Interleukin 1 Receptor Associated Kinase 1

6.8 Pipeline Programs Targeting Mannan-Binding Lectin Serine Protease 2

6.9 Pipeline Programs Targeting Toll-Like Receptor 8



7 Key Players and Deals

7.1 Overview



List of Tables

Table 1: SLE Criteria

Table 2: SLE Diagnosed Prevalent Cases, millions (N), 2015-2025



List of Figures

Figure 1: Overview of the Etiology and Pathogenesis of SLE

Figure 2: Integrated Hypothesis for the Pathogenesis of SLE

Figure 3: SLE, Global Market by Molecule Type and Molecular Target, 2019

Figure 4: SLE, Global, Pipeline by Stage of Development and Molecule Type, 2019

Figure 5: SLE, Global, Pipeline by Molecular Target and Stage of Development, 2019

Figure 6: SLE, Global, Distribution of Pipeline and Marketed Products by Molecular Target Class, 2019

Figure 7: SLE, Global, Distribution of Pipeline Products by First-in-Class Status and Molecular Target Class, 2019

Figure 8: SLE, Global, Percentage Distribution of First-in-Class and Non-First-in-Class Products by Stage of Development and Molecular Target Class, 2019

Figure 9: SLE, Global, Ratio of First-in-Class and Non-First-in-Class Products to First-in-Class Targets by Stage of Development and Molecular Target Class, 2019



