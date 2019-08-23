UV Water Purifiers Market 2019 analysis by Trends, Demand, Products and Technology Forecast to 2025

Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

This report provides in depth study of "UV Water Purifiers Market" using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The UV Water Purifiers Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Ultraviolet water purification is the most effective method for disinfecting bacteria from the water. Ultraviolet (UV) rays penetrate harmful pathogens in the water and destroy illness-causing microorganisms by attacking their genetic core (DNA).

The UV Water Purifiers market was valued at 276.38 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 457.43 Million US$ by 2024, at a CAGR of 8.76% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2024 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for UV Water Purifiers. 

The Leading key players covered in this study 
Trojan Technologies 
BWT 
Evoqua Water Technologies 
Aquionics 
Xylem 
Alfaa UV 
Heraeus 
Nalco 
Pure Aqua 
Aquafine 
Atlantic Ultraviolet 
Degremont Technologies 
Puretec Industrial 
TEJIEN 
LOLUT

Market split by Type, can be divided into: 
Horizontal Type 
Vertical Type

Market split by Application, can be divided into: 
Industrial 
Commercial 
Residential

Market segment by Region/Country including: 
This report centers around the worldwide UV Water Purifiers status, future conjecture, development opportunity, key market and key players. The examination goals are to show the UV Water Purifiers advancement in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America.

Key Stakeholders 
UV Water Purifiers Manufacturers 
UV Water Purifiers Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers 
UV Water Purifiers Subcomponent Manufacturers 
Industry Association 
Downstream Vendors

Major Key Points from Table of Content:

Chapter 1 Industry Overview of UV Water Purifiers 
Chapter 2 Major Manufacturers Analysis of UV Water Purifiers
Chapter 3 Global Price, Sales and Revenue Analysis of UV Water Purifiers by Regions, Manufacturers, Types and Applications
Chapter 4 North America Sales and Revenue Analysis of UV Water Purifiers by Countries
Chapter 5 Europe Sales and Revenue Analysis of UV Water Purifiers by Countries
Chapter 6 Asia Pacific Sales and Revenue Analysis of UV Water Purifiers by Countries
Chapter 7 Latin America Sales and Revenue Analysis of UV Water Purifiers by Countries
Chapter 8 Middle East & Africa Sales and Revenue Analysis of UV Water Purifiers by Countries
Chapter 9 Global Market Forecast of UV Water Purifiers by Regions, Countries, Manufacturers, Types and Applications
Chapter 10 Industry Chain Analysis of UV Water Purifiers
Chapter 11 New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of UV Water Purifiers
Chapter 12 Conclusion of the Global UV Water Purifiers Industry Market Research 2019

Continued….

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, World & Regional


Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

