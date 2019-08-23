UV Water Purifiers Market 2019 analysis by Trends, Demand, Products and Technology Forecast to 2025

UV Water Purifiers Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

Ultraviolet water purification is the most effective method for disinfecting bacteria from the water. Ultraviolet (UV) rays penetrate harmful pathogens in the water and destroy illness-causing microorganisms by attacking their genetic core (DNA).

Ultraviolet water purification is the most effective method for disinfecting bacteria from the water. Ultraviolet (UV) rays penetrate harmful pathogens in the water and destroy illness-causing microorganisms by attacking their genetic core (DNA).

The UV Water Purifiers market was valued at 276.38 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 457.43 Million US$ by 2024, at a CAGR of 8.76% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2024 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for UV Water Purifiers.

The Leading key players covered in this study

Trojan Technologies

BWT

Evoqua Water Technologies

Aquionics

Xylem

Alfaa UV

Heraeus

Nalco

Pure Aqua

Aquafine

Atlantic Ultraviolet

Degremont Technologies

Puretec Industrial

TEJIEN

LOLUT

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Horizontal Type

Vertical Type

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Market segment by Region/Country including:

This report centers around the worldwide UV Water Purifiers status, future conjecture, development opportunity, key market and key players. The examination goals are to show the UV Water Purifiers advancement in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America.

Key Stakeholders

UV Water Purifiers Manufacturers

UV Water Purifiers Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

UV Water Purifiers Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Major Key Points from Table of Content:

Chapter 1 Industry Overview of UV Water Purifiers

Chapter 2 Major Manufacturers Analysis of UV Water Purifiers

Chapter 3 Global Price, Sales and Revenue Analysis of UV Water Purifiers by Regions, Manufacturers, Types and Applications

Chapter 4 North America Sales and Revenue Analysis of UV Water Purifiers by Countries

Chapter 5 Europe Sales and Revenue Analysis of UV Water Purifiers by Countries

Chapter 6 Asia Pacific Sales and Revenue Analysis of UV Water Purifiers by Countries

Chapter 7 Latin America Sales and Revenue Analysis of UV Water Purifiers by Countries

Chapter 8 Middle East & Africa Sales and Revenue Analysis of UV Water Purifiers by Countries

Chapter 9 Global Market Forecast of UV Water Purifiers by Regions, Countries, Manufacturers, Types and Applications

Chapter 10 Industry Chain Analysis of UV Water Purifiers

Chapter 11 New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of UV Water Purifiers

Chapter 12 Conclusion of the Global UV Water Purifiers Industry Market Research 2019

