Solar Photovoltaic (PV) in the United States: Market Outlook to 2030 - Solar PV Expected to Take the Top Position in Renewable Energy Mix by 2030

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Solar Photovoltaic (PV) in the United States, Market Outlook to 2030, Update 2019 - Capacity, Generation, Investment Trends, Regulations and Company Profiles" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report starts with a brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.

An overview on the US renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends (2010-2030), generation trends (2010-2030) and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources in 2018.

Detailed overview of the US solar PV market with installed capacity and generation trends and major active and upcoming solar PV projects.

Deal analysis of the US solar PV market. Deals are analyzed on the basis of mergers, acquisitions, partnership, asset finance, debt offering, equity offering, private equity (PE) and venture capitalists (VC).

Key policies and regulatory framework supporting the development of solar PV sources.

Major Contracts and Collaborations related to solar PV sector in the US.

Snapshots of some of the major market participants in the country.

Reasons to Buy

The report will enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner.

Identify key growth and investment opportunities in the US solar PV market.

Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data for solar PV market.

Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industry's growth potential.

Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events.

Identify key partners and business development avenues.

Understand and respond to your competitors' business structure, strategy and prospects.

Key Topics Covered



1 List of Tables & Figures



2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global carbon emissions increased by around 1.7% in 2018

2.2 Thermal energy will continue to remain the dominant energy source in US

2.3 Renewable energy is expected to double its share in the country's power mix by 2030

2.4 Solar PV is expected to take the top position in renewable energy mix by 2030



3 Introduction

3.1 Carbon Emissions, Global, 2001-2018

3.2 Primary Energy Consumption, Global, 2001-2040

3.3 Solar PV, Global, Technology Definition and Classification

3.4 Report Guidance



4 Power Market, United States, 2010-2030

4.1 Power Market, United States, Overview

4.2 Power Market, United States, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030

4.3 Power Market, United States, Power Generation, 2010-2030



5 Renewable Power Market, United States, 2010-2030

5.1 Renewable Power Market, United States, Overview

5.2 Renewable Power Market, United States, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030

5.3 Renewable Power Market, United States, Power Generation, 2010-2030



6 Solar PV Market, United States

6.1 Solar PV Market, United States, Overview

6.2 Key Findings

6.3 Evolution of Solar PV Market in US

6.4 Solar PV Market, United States, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030

6.5 Solar PV Market, United States, Power Generation, 2010-2030

6.6 Solar PV Market, United States, Project Based Analysis, 2018

6.7 Solar PV Market, United States, Deal Analysis, 2018

6.8 Solar PV Market, US, Number of Jobs (Thousands), 2011-2018

6.9 Solar PV Market, US, Market Size, 2010-2030

6.10 Solar PV Market, United States, Exports and Imports ($m), 2010-2018

6.11 Solar PV Market, United States, Key Drivers

6.12 Solar PV Market, United States, Key Restraints and Challenges



7 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, United States

7.1 Overview

7.2 Federal Initiatives

7.3 Federal Initiatives for Solar Power

7.4 Federal Initiatives for Wind Power

7.5 Federal Initiatives for Biopower & Biofuels

7.6 Common State-Level Incentives

7.7 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, California

7.8 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, North Carolina

7.9 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Arizona

7.10 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Nevada

7.11 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Texas

7.12 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, New Jersey

7.13 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Massachusetts

7.14 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Florida

7.15 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Utah

7.16 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, New York



8 Solar PV Market, United States, Company Profiles

8.1 Company Snapshot: TerraForm Power Inc.

8.2 NRG Energy Inc.

8.3 NextEra Energy Resources LLC

8.4 LS Power Group

8.5 Consolidated Edison Development Inc.

8.6 Capital Dynamics Inc.

8.7 BHE Renewables LLC

8.8 Berkshire Hathaway Energy Company



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lcsc8c

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.