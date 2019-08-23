Asia-Pacific Pay-TV Market Report 2019 - APAC Closed 2018 with a 67.4% Pay-TV Household Penetration; Expected to Decline to 67% by the End of 2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Pay-TV Market Trends & Opportunities, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Asia-Pacific Pay-TV Market Trends & Opportunities, 2019 provides an executive-level overview of the pay-TV market in Asia Pacific. It delivers deep qualitative and quantitative insight into the pay-TV market in the region, analyzing key trends and strategies adopted by service providers.



It provides in-depth analysis of the following:



Section 1: Asia Pacific in a global context; looks at the pay-TV market in a global context, focusing on penetration and service adoption trends

Section 2: Pay-TV market in the Americas; provides a detailed description of the pay-TV market in Asia Pacific, looking at subscriber growth, penetration trends, and service adoption by technology

Section 3: Competitive market trends in Asia Pacific; analyzes the three main trends affecting the pay-TV market in the region, focusing on: FTTH network deployments driving IPTV adoption, more flexible and menu style channel packages from operators and the increasing role that OTT is playing in operator content services

Section 4: Pay-TV revenue evolution in Asia Pacific; analyzes main ARPU and revenue trends in Asia Pacific for the 2018-2023 period

Key findings and recommendations; the Insider concludes with a number of key findings and a set of recommendations for pay-TV service providers

Companies mentioned: AIS, Bharti Airtel, China Telecom, Chunghwa Telecom, Foxtel, Hooq, MNC Vision, NHK, Oksusu, Reliance Jio, Singtel, SK Telecom, Telkom Malaysia, True.



Market Insights



Pay-TV penetration in Asia Pacific is set to decline slightly through 2023 as cord cutting in developed Asia Pacific will not be fully offset by growing IPTV adoption in markets like China and Thailand. The popularization of third party video OTT platforms and the rapid evolution of viewer's habits towards non-linear video are forcing pay-TV operators to enhance their traditional service propositions with more innovative features like menu style channel selection and increased integration with the OTT world.



Asia-Pacific (APAC) will face a slight decline in pay-tv penetration over the 2018-2023 forecast period as cord-cutting in developed APAC eclipses growth in emerging APAC. It is estimated that APAC closed 2018 with a 67.4% pay-TV household penetration, with this figure expected to decline to 67% by end-2023. Cord cutting in countries such as Australia, Japan, and South Korea will offset gains in DTH and IPTV in South and Southeast Asia.



Key Highlights



Over the last few years, most developed APAC markets have been experiencing subscriber declines as a result of customers swapping their traditional pay-TV subscriptions for OTT video alternatives, a trend that we expect will continue over the forecast period.

Although cord-cutting is still not affecting countries in emerging APAC, we expect subscriber growth to decelerate.

The driving force behind growth in the region are large scale fiber broadband network buildouts. As fixed network operators look to monetize their investments and gain subscribers, IPTV delivered via fiber is used as extra incentive to sign up broadband customers.

With the rapid popularization of OTT distribution platforms changing the way people view and pay for content, some operators are looking at more flexible channel packages to cater to customer demands and meet the price points of OTT platforms. In India regulatory pressure is driving this trend.

An increasing number of pay-TV operators are opting to integrate pay-TV and OTT services together, either by leveraging their own OTT platform or by partnering with third party OTT players.

Reasons to Buy

This report provides a comprehensive examination of the main trends taking place in Asia Pacific pay-TV market, helping executives fully understand market dynamics, determine what works and what doesn't, formulate effective product development plans, and optimize resource allocation and return on investments.

The report includes examples on strategies adopted by pay-TV service providers that illustrate the findings of the report, providing insight into particular situations in the cloud computing market; this will help the reader understand both the challenges confronted in the real world and the strategies employed to overcome those challenges.

The report discusses concrete opportunities in the pay-TV market, providing a number of actionable recommendations for pay-TV service providers.

With more than ten charts and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, to help to understand the pay-TV market, analyzing key trends and strategies.

Key Topics Covered



Section 1: Asia-Pacific in a global context

Asia-Pacific's demographics at a glance

Asia-Pacific in a global context

Section 2: Pay-TV market in Asia-Pacific

Pay-TV market in Asia-Pacific

Regulatory context in Asia-Pacific

Section 3: Competitive market trends in Asia-Pacific

Competitive market trends in Asia-Pacific

FTTH/B competition drives IPTV adoption

Flexible/menu style pay-TV in Asia-Pacific

Pay-TV/OTT convergence

Section 4: Pay-TV revenue evolution in Asia-Pacific

Pay-TV ARPU evolution in Asia-Pacific

Pay-TV service revenue evolution in Asia-Pacific

Section 5: Key findings and recommendations

Appendix

Acronyms and definitions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vy0m78

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.