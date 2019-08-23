Global Contraceptive Pills Markets 2013-2018, 2019-2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Contraceptive Pills Market By Pill Type (Progestin Pills & Combination Pills), By Category (Generic & Branded), By Sales Channel, By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, South America & MEA), Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global contraceptive pills market was valued at $ 6 billion in 2018 and is expected to witness growth at a CAGR of 6.6% during 2019-2024, to reach $ 8.8 billion by 2024, owing to the rising awareness regarding contraception methods in emerging countries. Contraceptive pill is one of the most commonly used forms of reversible birth control.



This form of birth control suppresses ovulation (the monthly release of an egg from the ovaries) by the combined actions of the hormones estrogen and progestin, thereby drastically reducing the chances of becoming pregnant.



Unwanted pregnancies are on the rise, globally. Government bodies of various countries are taking various measures like promoting the use of contraceptive pills to prevent this unwanted growth. Given the widespread implications of unwanted pregnancies, the market for contraceptive pills is expected to experience a surge during the forecast period. However, factors like time constraints associated with the intake of emergency contraceptive pills and their side-effects, are expected to hamper the sales of emergency contraceptive pills during forecast period.



In terms of category, the contraceptive pills market is segmented into generic and branded, of which branded drug category accounted for a significant share in the global contraceptive pills market in 2018 and the segment is anticipated to maintain its dominance during forecast period as well. The growth of the branded drug category is backed by the widespread adoption of branded contraceptives due to easy availability and more safety in comparison to generic drugs.



Regionally, North America accounted for a significant share of around 40% of the global contraceptive pills market in 2018. The growth of the North American contraceptive pills market is majorly attributable to the strong presence of key market players, higher awareness about sexual health and large number of unintended pregnancies in the region. Among countries, the US contraceptive pills market accounted for majority share in the North American contraceptive pills market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during forecast period as well.



The global contraceptive pills market is fragmented in nature due to presence of several generic drugs. Approval & commercialization of various products and expanding geographical reach are major strategies adopted by industry participants to enhance their market share.



Some of the major players operating in the global contraceptive pills market are Bayer AG, Allergan, Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Limited. among others.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customers/Customer Insights

4.1. Brand awareness (Aided & Unaided)

4.2. Sources of information

4.3. Preferred point of purchase

4.4. Factors influencing purchase decision



5. Global Contraceptive Pills Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Pill Type [Progestin Pills and Combination Pills]

5.2.2. By Category [Generic and Branded]

5.2.3. By Sales Channel [Offline and Online]

5.2.4. By Region [APAC, Europe, North America, South America & MEA]

5.2.5. By Company [2018]

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index [By Pill Type, By Category, By Sales Channel and By Region]



6. North America Contraceptive Pills Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Pill Type

6.2.2. By Category

6.2.3. By Sales Channel

6.2.4. By Country

6.3. United States Contraceptive Pills Market Outlook

6.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.3.1.1. By Value

6.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3.2.1. By Pill Type

6.3.2.2. By Sales Channel

6.3.3. Pricing Analysis

6.4. Mexico Contraceptive Pills Market Outlook

6.5. Canada Contraceptive Pills Market Outlook



7. Europe Contraceptive Pills Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Pill Type

7.2.2. By Category

7.2.3. By Sales Channel

7.2.4. By Country

7.3. United Kingdom Contraceptive Pills Market Outlook

7.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.1.1. By Value

7.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3.2.1. By Pill Type

7.3.2.2. By Sales Channel

7.3.3. Pricing Analysis

7.4. Germany Contraceptive Pills Market Outlook

7.5. France Contraceptive Pills Market Outlook

7.6. Italy Contraceptive Pills Market Outlook

7.7. Russia Contraceptive Pills Market Outlook

7.8. Netherlands Contraceptive Pills Market Outlook



8. Asia-Pacific Contraceptive Pills Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Pill Type

8.2.2. By Category

8.2.3. By Sales Channel

8.2.4. By Country

8.3. China Contraceptive Pills Market Outlook

8.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.1.1. By Value

8.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.2.1. By Pill Type

8.3.2.2. By Sales Channel

8.3.3. Pricing Analysis

8.4. India Contraceptive Pills Market Outlook

8.5. Japan Contraceptive Pills Market Outlook

8.6. Thailand Contraceptive Pills Market Outlook

8.7. Australia Contraceptive Pills Market Outlook



9. South America Contraceptive Pills Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Pill Type

9.2.2. By Category

9.2.3. By Sales Channel

9.2.4. By Country

9.3. Brazil Contraceptive Pills Market Outlook

9.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.3.1.1. By Value

9.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3.2.1. By Pill Type

9.3.2.2. By Sales Channel

9.3.3. Pricing Analysis

9.4. Colombia Contraceptive Pills Market Outlook

9.5. Argentina Contraceptive Pills Market Outlook



10. Middle East and Africa Contraceptive Pills Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Pill Type

10.2.2. By Category

10.2.3. By Sales Channel

10.2.4. By Country

10.3. South Africa Contraceptive Pills Market Outlook

10.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.3.1.1. By Value

10.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3.2.1. By Pill Type

10.3.2.2. By Sales Channel

10.3.3. Pricing Analysis

10.4. UAE Contraceptive Pills Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers/Opportunities

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Competition Outlook

13.2. Company Profiles (Top 10 Companies)

13.2.1.1. Bayer AG

13.2.1.2. Allergan plc

13.2.1.3. Pfizer Inc.

13.2.1.4. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

13.2.1.5. Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

13.2.1.6. Johnson & Johnson Limited

13.2.1.7. Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

13.2.1.8. Merck & Co., Inc.

13.2.1.9. Mylan N.V.

13.2.1.10. Novartis International AG



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j79j1o





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.