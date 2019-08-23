Global Outbound Tourism Spending Habits, 2019: Top 10 Expenditure Markets (US, China, Germany, UK, France, Spain, Canada, Russia, Australia, Japan)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Outbound Tourism Spending Habits: Top 10 Expenditure Markets in Focus" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides detailed market analysis, information and insights for the top 10 outbound spending markets globally.



Historic and forecast tourist volumes covering the top 10 global outbound tourism markets are combined with a detailed analysis of tourist spending patterns in these markets. Actionable insight on key trends and issues in these markets is then given.



Key Highlights



US outbound tourism once again proved its mettle as the largest market in terms of expenditure in 2018. It recorded year-on-year growth of 7.3% as a result of the improved economy, higher consumer confidence and the appreciation of the dollar against other major currencies.

China holds the top spot as the country with the highest number of outbound trips in 2018. Its outbound tourism market improved mainly due to the improved relations after the normalization of the THAAD missile dispute with South Korea.

Outbound trips from Germany, the UK, Russia and France to Turkey recorded a strong growth. The fear surrounding the terror attacks in Turkey subsided and the depreciation of Turkish Lira further helped the growth in the number of visitors from European countries.

