Insights Into the Global Scotch Whisky Sector 2019 - Activist Consumers Spur Scotch Whisky Industry to Turn Eco-Centric
Assessment of global market trends and the competitive landscape for Scotch Whisky.
- Rising income levels as a result from improving economic conditions continues to be a major driver of Scotch consumption across emerging markets including India.
- Young consumers are often influenced by new and innovative palatable experiences and this desire is no different when choosing alcoholic drinks, especially since these consumers tend to socialize over drinks.
- As consumers worldwide become highly concerned about the impact of alcohol consumption habits on their weight, health and appearance, there is a growing tendency to switch to low-alcohol drinks for better health.
- Growing trend of alcohol moderation spurs new category of Scotch based spirits drinks.
- Even though vending machines are popular formats of soft drinks, snacks and confectionery distribution, they remain largely unexplored in alcoholic beverages.
Key Highlights
- Emerging markets are spurring growth.
- Experimental consumers drive Scotch producers to push boundaries.
- Technology to tackle counterfeits.
- Targeting variety seekers and experimental consumers.
- Creating multisensory experiences for experiential consumers.
- Activist consumers spur Scotch Whisky industry to turn eco-centric.
Key Topics Covered
1. Global Market Snapshot
2. Category Insights
3. Country Deep-Dive Analysis
- Europe incl. Russia
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
4. Opportunities in Travel Retail Channel
Companies Mentioned
- Diageo PLC
- Pernod Ricard S.A.
- Bacardi Limited
- William Grant & Sons Ltd.
- Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits S.A.
- The Edrington Group Limited
- Suntory Holdings Ltd.
- EPSA S.A.
- Bardinet S.A.S
