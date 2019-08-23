Insights Into the Global Scotch Whisky Sector 2019 - Activist Consumers Spur Scotch Whisky Industry to Turn Eco-Centric

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Sector Insights: Scotch Whisky" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Assessment of global market trends and the competitive landscape for Scotch Whisky.

Rising income levels as a result from improving economic conditions continues to be a major driver of Scotch consumption across emerging markets including India.

Young consumers are often influenced by new and innovative palatable experiences and this desire is no different when choosing alcoholic drinks, especially since these consumers tend to socialize over drinks.

As consumers worldwide become highly concerned about the impact of alcohol consumption habits on their weight, health and appearance, there is a growing tendency to switch to low-alcohol drinks for better health.

Growing trend of alcohol moderation spurs new category of Scotch based spirits drinks.

Even though vending machines are popular formats of soft drinks, snacks and confectionery distribution, they remain largely unexplored in alcoholic beverages.

Key Highlights



Emerging markets are spurring growth.

Experimental consumers drive Scotch producers to push boundaries.

Technology to tackle counterfeits.

Targeting variety seekers and experimental consumers.

Creating multisensory experiences for experiential consumers.

Activist consumers spur Scotch Whisky industry to turn eco-centric.

Understand the relevant consumer trends and attitudes that drive and support innovation success so you can tap into what is really impacting the sector.

Gain a broader appreciation of the fast-moving consumer goods industry by gaining insights from both within and outside of your sector.

Access valuable strategic insights to help direct future decision-making and inform new product development.

Key Topics Covered



1. Global Market Snapshot



2. Category Insights



3. Country Deep-Dive Analysis

Europe incl. Russia

Americas

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

4. Opportunities in Travel Retail Channel



Companies Mentioned



Diageo PLC



Pernod Ricard S.A.

Bacardi Limited

William Grant & Sons Ltd.

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits S.A.

The Edrington Group Limited

Suntory Holdings Ltd.

EPSA S.A.

Bardinet S.A.S

