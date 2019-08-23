There were 508 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 162,367 in the last 365 days.

Insights Into the Global Scotch Whisky Sector 2019 - Activist Consumers Spur Scotch Whisky Industry to Turn Eco-Centric

Assessment of global market trends and the competitive landscape for Scotch Whisky.

  • Rising income levels as a result from improving economic conditions continues to be a major driver of Scotch consumption across emerging markets including India.
  • Young consumers are often influenced by new and innovative palatable experiences and this desire is no different when choosing alcoholic drinks, especially since these consumers tend to socialize over drinks.
  • As consumers worldwide become highly concerned about the impact of alcohol consumption habits on their weight, health and appearance, there is a growing tendency to switch to low-alcohol drinks for better health.
  • Growing trend of alcohol moderation spurs new category of Scotch based spirits drinks.
  • Even though vending machines are popular formats of soft drinks, snacks and confectionery distribution, they remain largely unexplored in alcoholic beverages.

Key Highlights

  • Emerging markets are spurring growth.
  • Experimental consumers drive Scotch producers to push boundaries.
  • Technology to tackle counterfeits.
  • Targeting variety seekers and experimental consumers.
  • Creating multisensory experiences for experiential consumers.
  • Activist consumers spur Scotch Whisky industry to turn eco-centric.

Key Topics Covered

1. Global Market Snapshot

2. Category Insights

3. Country Deep-Dive Analysis

  • Europe incl. Russia
  • Americas
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Middle East & Africa

4. Opportunities in Travel Retail Channel

Companies Mentioned

  • Diageo PLC
  • Pernod Ricard S.A.
  • Bacardi Limited
  • William Grant & Sons Ltd.
  • Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits S.A.
  • The Edrington Group Limited
  • Suntory Holdings Ltd.
  • EPSA S.A.
  • Bardinet S.A.S

