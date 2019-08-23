SHAREHOLDER ALERT: FRED NFLX JE VAL: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Fred's, Inc. (NASDAQGS: FRED)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 27, 2019

Class Period: December 20, 2016 and June 28, 2017

Get additional information about FRED: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/freds-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3



Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQGS: NFLX)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 20, 2019

Class Period: April 17, 2019 and July 17, 2019

Get additional information about NFLX: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/netflix-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3



Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: JE)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 30, 2019

Class Period: November 9, 2017 and July 23, 2019

Get additional information about JE: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/just-energy-group-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3



Valaris plc (NYSE: VAL)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 21, 2019

Class Period: April 11, 2019 and July 31, 2019

Get additional information about VAL: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/valaris-plc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.



Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com



