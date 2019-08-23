Global Armored Vehicles Market Outlook 2019-2029 - IFVs Expected to Account for the Largest Share of Spending (25.3%)
This report offers a detailed analysis of the industry, with market size forecasts covering the next ten years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for armored vehicle, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.
In-depth analysis provides:
- Market size and drivers: detailed analysis during 2019-2029, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators. It also provides a snapshot of the spending and modernization patterns of different regions around the world
- Recent developments and industry challenges: insights into technological developments and a detailed analysis of the changing preferences of armored vehicle segments around the world. It also provides trends of the changing industry structure and the challenges faced by industry participants
- Regional highlights: study of the key markets in each region, providing an analysis of the key segments of the market that are expected to be in demand
- Major programs: details of the key programs in each segment, which are expected to be executed during 2019-2029
- Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the global market. It provides an overview of key players, together with information regarding key alliances, strategic initiatives, and financial analysis
Companies mentioned: Oshkosh Defense, BAE Systems, General Dynamics, Rheinmetall AG, Uralvagonzavod, Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW), Hyundai Rotem, Iveco S.p.A., Nexter Systems, China North Industries Corporation (NORINCO).
The global armored vehicles market is expected to value US$19.5 billion in 2019 and will grow at a CAGR of 2.76% to value US$25.7 billion by 2029. The cumulative market for global expenditure on armored vehicles will reach US$250.6 billion over the forecast period.
The demand for armored vehicles is expected to be primarily driven by cross border disputes and modernization/replacement initiatives undertaken by various large defense spenders across the world.
The armored vehicles market is expected to be led by Europe with a share of 31.7% over the forecast period, followed by Asia-Pacific with 26.2%, and North America with 19%. The Middle East, Africa and Latin America are projected to garner shares of 14.8%, 5.5% and 2.9% respectively, in the global armored vehicles procurement market during 2019-2029.
The global armored vehicles market is dominated by Europe, with Russia being the largest spender in the region followed by UK and France. In total, Europe will spend US$79.3 billion on the armored vehicles market during the forecast period, accounting for a share of 31.7%. Asia-Pacific represents the second largest market, with the total armored vehicles spending valued at US$65.6 billion over the forecast period.
During the forecast period, IFVs are expected to account for the largest share of spending, accounting for 25.3% of the overall market, with a cumulative expenditure of US$63.3 billion. APCs are projected to be the second largest segment over the forecast period and are expected to account for a total share of 23.1% of the global market.
MBTs account for the third largest share of 18.3% over the forecast period, driven primarily by countries such as China, India and Pakistan. LMVs, Tactical Trucks, HACVs, Armored Engineering Vehicles, Armored Support Vehicles and LUVs are projected to capture 15.4%, 6.6%, 4.4%, 2.9%, 2.3%, and 1.6%, of the global armored vehicles market respectively over the forecast period.
Key Highlights
- The global armored vehicle market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.76% over the forecast period.
- The market consists of nine categories: MBT, IFV, APC, HACV, LUV, Tactical Truck, Armored Engineering Vehicle, Armored Support Vehicle, and LMV.
- Europe will dominate the sector with a share of 31.7%, followed by Asia-Pacific and North America, with shares of 26.2% and 19%, respectively. The IFV segment is expected to be the leading segment with a share of 25.3%.
Key Topics Covered
- Executive Summary
- Global Armored Vehicles Market - Overview
- Global Armored Vehicles By Region, 2019-2029
- Global Armored Vehicles By Segment, 2019-2029 Market Dynamics
- Demand Drivers: Analysis of factors that trigger spending within the sector
- Trends: Prevalent practices, industry consolidation and procurement patterns within the market
- Technological Developments : New products, processes and innovations recently inducted within the sector
- Key Challenges: Obstacles affecting sector growth Global Armored Vehicles Market - Platform Segment Analysis
- Segment Analysis: IFV
- Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2019-2029
- Change in market share, 2019-2029
- Segment Analysis: APC
- Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2019-2029
- Change in market share, 2019-2029
- Segment Analysis: MBT
- Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2019-2029
- Change in market share, 2019-2029
- Segment Analysis: LMV
- Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2019-2029
- Change in market share, 2019-2029
- Segment Analysis: Tactical Trucks
- Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2019-2029
- Change in market share, 2019-2029
- Segment Analysis: HACV
- Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2019-2029
- Change in market share, 2019-2029
- Segment Analysis: Armored Engineering Vehicle
- Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2019-2029
- Change in market share, 2019-2029
- Segment Analysis: Armored Support Vehicle
- Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2019-2029
- Change in market share, 2019-2029
- Segment Analysis: LUV
- Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2019-2029
- Change in market share, 2019-2029
- Global Armored Vehicles Market - Regional Analysis
- Global Armored Vehicles - Regional Overview, 2018 & 2028
- Regional Analysis: Europe
- Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2019-2029
- Change in market share, 2019-2029
- Top Suppliers
- Regional Analysis: Asia Pacific
- Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2019-2029
- Change in market share, 2019-2029
- Top Suppliers
- Regional Analysis: North America
- Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2019-2029
- Change in market share, 2019-2029
- Top Suppliers
- Regional Analysis: Middle East
- Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2019-2029
- Change in market share, 2019-2029
- Top Suppliers
- Regional Analysis: Africa
- Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2019-2029
- Change in market share, 2019-2029
- Top Suppliers
- Regional Analysis: Latin America
- Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2019-2029
- Change in market share, 2019-2029
- Top Suppliers Global Armored Vehicles Market - Mobility Segment Analysis
- Segment Analysis: Tracked
- Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2019-2029
- Change in market share, 2019-2029
- Segment Analysis: Wheeled 8x8
- Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2019-2029
- Change in market share, 2019-2029
- Segment Analysis: Wheeled 4x4
- Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2019-2029
- Change in market share, 2019-2029
- Segment Analysis: Wheeled 6x6
- Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2019-2029
- Change in market share, 2019-2029
- Segment Analysis: Wheeled 10x10
- Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2019-2029
- Change in market share, 2019-2029
- Trend Analysis - Key Defense Markets
- Top 10 Global Growth Opportunities Scores
- Global Armored Vehicles- Country Overview, 2018 & 2028
- Leading Segments in Key Countries
- Country Analysis - 12 leading countries
- Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2019-2029
- Change in market share, 2019-2029
- Segmental Share (%), 2019-2029
- Country Share (%), 2018 & 2028
- Major Suppliers
- Segmental Analysis Armored Vehicles Market - Future Outlook (The Road Ahead)
- Key Programs Analysis
- Description of key programs
- Delivery period, units and total expenditure Competitive Landscape Analysis
- Competitive analysis - 15 leading companies
- Major Products and Services
- Major Alliances and Recent Contracts
- Financial Analysis covering Revenue, Operating Profit and Net Profit
