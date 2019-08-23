Global Armored Vehicles Market Outlook 2019-2029 - IFVs Expected to Account for the Largest Share of Spending (25.3%)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Armored Vehicles Market 2019-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report offers a detailed analysis of the industry, with market size forecasts covering the next ten years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for armored vehicle, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.



In-depth analysis provides:



Market size and drivers: detailed analysis during 2019-2029, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators. It also provides a snapshot of the spending and modernization patterns of different regions around the world

Recent developments and industry challenges: insights into technological developments and a detailed analysis of the changing preferences of armored vehicle segments around the world. It also provides trends of the changing industry structure and the challenges faced by industry participants

Regional highlights: study of the key markets in each region, providing an analysis of the key segments of the market that are expected to be in demand

Major programs: details of the key programs in each segment, which are expected to be executed during 2019-2029

Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the global market. It provides an overview of key players, together with information regarding key alliances, strategic initiatives, and financial analysis

Companies mentioned: Oshkosh Defense, BAE Systems, General Dynamics, Rheinmetall AG, Uralvagonzavod, Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW), Hyundai Rotem, Iveco S.p.A., Nexter Systems, China North Industries Corporation (NORINCO).



The global armored vehicles market is expected to value US$19.5 billion in 2019 and will grow at a CAGR of 2.76% to value US$25.7 billion by 2029. The cumulative market for global expenditure on armored vehicles will reach US$250.6 billion over the forecast period.



The demand for armored vehicles is expected to be primarily driven by cross border disputes and modernization/replacement initiatives undertaken by various large defense spenders across the world.



The armored vehicles market is expected to be led by Europe with a share of 31.7% over the forecast period, followed by Asia-Pacific with 26.2%, and North America with 19%. The Middle East, Africa and Latin America are projected to garner shares of 14.8%, 5.5% and 2.9% respectively, in the global armored vehicles procurement market during 2019-2029.



The global armored vehicles market is dominated by Europe, with Russia being the largest spender in the region followed by UK and France. In total, Europe will spend US$79.3 billion on the armored vehicles market during the forecast period, accounting for a share of 31.7%. Asia-Pacific represents the second largest market, with the total armored vehicles spending valued at US$65.6 billion over the forecast period.



During the forecast period, IFVs are expected to account for the largest share of spending, accounting for 25.3% of the overall market, with a cumulative expenditure of US$63.3 billion. APCs are projected to be the second largest segment over the forecast period and are expected to account for a total share of 23.1% of the global market.



MBTs account for the third largest share of 18.3% over the forecast period, driven primarily by countries such as China, India and Pakistan. LMVs, Tactical Trucks, HACVs, Armored Engineering Vehicles, Armored Support Vehicles and LUVs are projected to capture 15.4%, 6.6%, 4.4%, 2.9%, 2.3%, and 1.6%, of the global armored vehicles market respectively over the forecast period.



Key Highlights



The global armored vehicle market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.76% over the forecast period.

The market consists of nine categories: MBT, IFV, APC, HACV, LUV, Tactical Truck, Armored Engineering Vehicle, Armored Support Vehicle, and LMV.

Europe will dominate the sector with a share of 31.7%, followed by Asia-Pacific and North America, with shares of 26.2% and 19%, respectively. The IFV segment is expected to be the leading segment with a share of 25.3%.

Reasons to Buy

Determine prospective investment areas based on a detailed trend analysis of the global armored vehicle market over the next ten years

Gain in-depth understanding about the underlying factors driving demand for different armored vehicle segments in the top spending countries across the world and identify the opportunities offered by each of them

Strengthen your understanding of the market in terms of demand drivers, industry trends, and the latest technological developments, among others

Identify the major channels that are driving the global armored vehicle market, providing a clear picture about future opportunities that can be tapped, resulting in revenue expansion

Channelize resources by focusing on the ongoing programs that are being undertaken by the defense ministries of different countries within the global armored vehicle market

Make correct business decisions based on thorough analysis of the total competitive landscape of the sector with detailed profiles of the top armored vehicle providers around the world which include information about their products, alliances, recent contract wins and financial analysis wherever available

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary

Global Armored Vehicles Market - Overview

Global Armored Vehicles By Region, 2019-2029

Global Armored Vehicles By Segment, 2019-2029 Market Dynamics

Demand Drivers: Analysis of factors that trigger spending within the sector

Trends: Prevalent practices, industry consolidation and procurement patterns within the market

Technological Developments : New products, processes and innovations recently inducted within the sector

Key Challenges: Obstacles affecting sector growth Global Armored Vehicles Market - Platform Segment Analysis

Segment Analysis: IFV

Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2019-2029

Change in market share, 2019-2029

Segment Analysis: APC

Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2019-2029

Change in market share, 2019-2029

Segment Analysis: MBT

Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2019-2029

Change in market share, 2019-2029

Segment Analysis: LMV

Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2019-2029

Change in market share, 2019-2029

Segment Analysis: Tactical Trucks

Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2019-2029

Change in market share, 2019-2029

Segment Analysis: HACV

Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2019-2029

Change in market share, 2019-2029

Segment Analysis: Armored Engineering Vehicle

Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2019-2029

Change in market share, 2019-2029

Segment Analysis: Armored Support Vehicle

Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2019-2029

Change in market share, 2019-2029

Segment Analysis: LUV

Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2019-2029

Change in market share, 2019-2029

Global Armored Vehicles Market - Regional Analysis

Global Armored Vehicles - Regional Overview, 2018 & 2028

Regional Analysis: Europe

Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2019-2029

Change in market share, 2019-2029

Top Suppliers

Regional Analysis: Asia Pacific

Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2019-2029

Change in market share, 2019-2029

Top Suppliers

Regional Analysis: North America

Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2019-2029

Change in market share, 2019-2029

Top Suppliers

Regional Analysis: Middle East

Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2019-2029

Change in market share, 2019-2029

Top Suppliers

Regional Analysis: Africa

Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2019-2029

Change in market share, 2019-2029

Top Suppliers

Regional Analysis: Latin America

Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2019-2029

Change in market share, 2019-2029

Top Suppliers Global Armored Vehicles Market - Mobility Segment Analysis

Segment Analysis: Tracked

Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2019-2029

Change in market share, 2019-2029

Segment Analysis: Wheeled 8x8

Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2019-2029

Change in market share, 2019-2029

Segment Analysis: Wheeled 4x4

Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2019-2029

Change in market share, 2019-2029

Segment Analysis: Wheeled 6x6

Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2019-2029

Change in market share, 2019-2029

Segment Analysis: Wheeled 10x10

Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2019-2029

Change in market share, 2019-2029

Trend Analysis - Key Defense Markets

Top 10 Global Growth Opportunities Scores

Global Armored Vehicles- Country Overview, 2018 & 2028

Leading Segments in Key Countries

Country Analysis - 12 leading countries

Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2019-2029

Change in market share, 2019-2029

Segmental Share (%), 2019-2029

Country Share (%), 2018 & 2028

Major Suppliers

Segmental Analysis Armored Vehicles Market - Future Outlook (The Road Ahead)

Key Programs Analysis

Description of key programs

Delivery period, units and total expenditure Competitive Landscape Analysis

Competitive analysis - 15 leading companies

Major Products and Services

Major Alliances and Recent Contracts

Financial Analysis covering Revenue, Operating Profit and Net Profit

