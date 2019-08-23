Global Glass Abrasives Market Insights,Application,Regional Growth,Business Trend and Global Forecast 2019-2025

Wiseguyreports added new comprehensive Analysis Report “Glass Abrasives Market 2019-2025” to its huge database.

Glass abrasives is glass particles or powder that is used to shape or finish a workpiece through rubbing which leads to part of the workpiece being worn away by friction. Global Glass Abrasives market size will increase to xy Million US$ by 2025, from xy Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xy% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Glass Abrasives.

The industry is catering to needs popping out from a diverse range of choices. It includes both necessities and top-notch delicacies. This agility in spanning across diverse media inspires quick adaptation. Its basic premise includes basic chemicals, specialty chemicals, and consumer chemicals. The basic chemicals segment includes petrochemicals, polymers, and basic inorganics. The specialty chemicals segment comprises crop protections, paints, inks, colorants, and others. Consumer chemicals segment holds under its purview more common-day products like perfumes, detergents, toiletries, and others.

Major Key Companies Covered in this Report

Marco Group International

Vitro Minerals

Abrasives Inc

TRU Abrasives

Reade International Corp

GlassOx Abrasives

Harsco Minerals International

Rapid Prep

Graco

Saint-Gobain Group

Glass Abrasives Market Segmentation

Glass Abrasives Breakdown Data by Type

Extra Coarse Size

Medium Sizes

Fine Sizes

Glass Abrasives Breakdown Data by Application

Steel Industry

Construction Industry

Automotive Industry

Others

Glass Abrasives Production Breakdown Data by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Glass Abrasives Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

