Hand Sanitizer Markets, 2019: Analysis & Outlook to 2024
The global hand sanitizer market reached a value of US$ 1.1 Billion in 2018. The market is forecast to reach a value of US$ 1.8 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 9% during 2019-2024.
Growing awareness about hand hygiene is one of the key factors driving the market. Owing to increasing inclination toward health and wellness, consumers are now adopting precautionary measures to prevent contracting any disease. Hand sanitizers are crucial in preventing the transmission of infections, owing to which they are gaining preference among the expanding health-conscious consumer base.
Furthermore, hand sanitizer dispensers are increasingly being installed in schools to combat health issues such as diarrhea, cough, cold and other related infections among students.
Additionally, the introduction of fragrant and perfumed hand sanitizers that give a pleasant scent to hands while maintaining hygiene, coupled with the launch of environment-friendly and natural product variants, is also propelling the product's demand. Moreover, the market is also being driven by various innovations in formulations and dispenser designs such as touchless dispensers that increase the product's aesthetic value, thus escalating the probability of its sales.
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Hand Sanitizer Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Product Form
5.4 Market Breakup by Product Type
5.5 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
5.6 Market Breakup by End-use
5.7 Market Breakup by Region
5.8 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product Form
6.1 Gel
6.2 Foam
6.3 Liquid
6.4 Spray
6.5 Others
7 Market Breakup by Product Type
7.1 Alcohol-Based
7.2 Non-Alcohol Based
8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
8.1 Pharmacy Stores
8.2 Departmental Stores
8.3 Online Stores
8.4 Others
9 Market Breakup by End-use
9.1 Restaurants
9.2 Schools
9.3 Hospitals
9.4 Household Purposes
9.5 Others
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 Asia-Pacific
10.2 North America
10.3 Europe
10.4 Middle East & Africa
10.5 Latin America
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Price Analysis
14.1 Key Price Indicators
14.2 Price Structure
14.3 Margin Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Reckitt Benckiser Group
15.3.2 The Himalaya Drug Company
15.3.3 Procter & Gamble
15.3.4 Henkel Corporation
15.3.5 Unilever PLC
15.3.6 Vi-Jon Laboratories Inc.
15.3.7 Gojo Industry Inc.
15.3.8 Chattem Inc.
15.3.9 Kutol Products Company
15.3.10 The Dial Corporation
15.3.11 3M Co.
