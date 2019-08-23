Hand Sanitizer Markets, 2019: Analysis & Outlook to 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hand Sanitizer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global hand sanitizer market reached a value of US$ 1.1 Billion in 2018. The market is forecast to reach a value of US$ 1.8 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 9% during 2019-2024.



Growing awareness about hand hygiene is one of the key factors driving the market. Owing to increasing inclination toward health and wellness, consumers are now adopting precautionary measures to prevent contracting any disease. Hand sanitizers are crucial in preventing the transmission of infections, owing to which they are gaining preference among the expanding health-conscious consumer base.



Furthermore, hand sanitizer dispensers are increasingly being installed in schools to combat health issues such as diarrhea, cough, cold and other related infections among students.



Additionally, the introduction of fragrant and perfumed hand sanitizers that give a pleasant scent to hands while maintaining hygiene, coupled with the launch of environment-friendly and natural product variants, is also propelling the product's demand. Moreover, the market is also being driven by various innovations in formulations and dispenser designs such as touchless dispensers that increase the product's aesthetic value, thus escalating the probability of its sales.



Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Hand Sanitizer Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Product Form

5.4 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.6 Market Breakup by End-use

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Form

6.1 Gel

6.2 Foam

6.3 Liquid

6.4 Spray

6.5 Others



7 Market Breakup by Product Type

7.1 Alcohol-Based

7.2 Non-Alcohol Based



8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

8.1 Pharmacy Stores

8.2 Departmental Stores

8.3 Online Stores

8.4 Others



9 Market Breakup by End-use

9.1 Restaurants

9.2 Schools

9.3 Hospitals

9.4 Household Purposes

9.5 Others



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 Asia-Pacific

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Middle East & Africa

10.5 Latin America



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Analysis

14.1 Key Price Indicators

14.2 Price Structure

14.3 Margin Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Reckitt Benckiser Group

15.3.2 The Himalaya Drug Company

15.3.3 Procter & Gamble

15.3.4 Henkel Corporation

15.3.5 Unilever PLC

15.3.6 Vi-Jon Laboratories Inc.

15.3.7 Gojo Industry Inc.

15.3.8 Chattem Inc.

15.3.9 Kutol Products Company

15.3.10 The Dial Corporation

15.3.11 3M Co.



