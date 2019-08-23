Lignin Market Size to Reach Around US$ 907.1 Million by 2026

The global lignin market size is expected to reach around US$ 907.1 million by 2026 and forecasted to grow at CAGR above 2% over the forecast time 2019 to 2026

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acumen Research and Consulting, Recently Published Report On “ Lignin Market (By Product: Ligno-sulphonates, Organosolv Lignin, Kraft Lignin, Others; By Application: Macromolecules, Aromatics) - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2019 - 2026.”



The worldwide lignin industry is evolving at a good pace, with a favorable development rate anticipated in the near future. The implementation industry growth and the elevated pace of industrialization and urbanization are projected to promote lignin industry growth in the coming years. Market main players are probable to target emerging countries worldwide as they give prospective development possibilities. Furthermore, the growing amount of partnerships and strategic collaborations is anticipated to boost market growth in the coming years. Concrete admixtures improve workability, compressive strength, durability, and chemical resistance while decreasing concrete water. They provide advantages such as efficient concrete positioning in extreme weather conditions, decreased permeability, corrosion resistance, enhanced concrete positioning underwater, etc. Thus, admixture consumption is growing in building sectors globally. These concrete admixtures are of distinct kinds, including lignosulfonates based on lignin, and give advantages such as enhanced quality and concrete resistance, decreased damage induced by acid rain and humidity, decreased concrete shrinkage, and enhanced ultimate strength, among others.

The growing use of lignin in binders, adhesives and concrete admixtures is regarded to be the main variable anticipated to boost worldwide lignin industry development in the coming years. Increasing R&D operations and enhancing manufacturing processes are further projected to promote industry growth in the near future. In fact, the increasing amount of pollution arising in demand for lignin for dust control devices is another important element accelerating market growth over the coming years. On the flip side, consumer awareness of the negative impact of lignin production on human health and the environment is estimated to curtail global market growth in coming years. Nevertheless, technology enhancement and the introduction of fresh manufacturing process systems are probable to guarantee market growth in the coming years. Lignosulphonates, low purity and Kraft products are widely used in the manufacturing, agrochemical, building and oil & gas sectors as they ban insect and pest attacks, provide elevated mechanical efficiency and provide a bio-based alternative for petroleum goods. Growing significance of biofuels due to a large decrease in conventional petroleum assets and rising R&D infrastructure in business manufacturing should fuel consumer requirement. Integration across the value chain enables them to retain a constant supply of raw materials, lowering manufacturing costs. Technological innovation combined with process development for non-sulfated lignin manufacturing is probable to play a crucial part in sector growth.

In addition, broad implementation in vanillin, high-value aromatic compounds (BTX), carbon fiber, and phenols will increase consumer requirement. Increasing value chain incorporation from raw material to item manufacturing is anticipated to present an obstacle to fresh entrants' admission. New businesses also experience difficulties owing to the need to preserve agricultural plantations. Product development and technology innovation, combined with legislative assistance, are anticipated to reduce entry barriers. The sector is extremely competitive, marked by countless worldwide and regional businesses. Market respondents focus on R&D operations to enhance the production method and return.

In past years, North America retained a significant portion of the worldwide lignin business and will proceed to guide the industry in the coming years. Players' presence is anticipated to promote business growth in the near future. Europe expects steady growth in the lignin industry. On the contrary, Asia Pacific is expected to give profitable possibilities to market players due to increasing lignin supply from emerging countries. The elevated pace of industrialization is expected to guarantee lignin industry growth in the coming years. Latin America's lignin industry is also anticipated to see favorable development in the coming years.

Key Players & Strategies

Some vital players in the Lignin market includes Borregaard LignoTech, Domtar Corporation, Domsjö Tembec, Inc., Fabriker AB, and MeadWestvaco Corporation.

