Cancer & Blood Specialists of Louisville Adds New PET/CT Scanner to Improve Cancer Treatment

Patients to benefit from new technology that enables physicians to more accurately diagnose and locate cancers

Fort Myers, FLA., Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Cancer & Blood Specialists of Louisville, a practice in the American Oncology Network, LLC (AON), is now offering patients a powerful new diagnostic imaging system known as PET/CT, or Positron Emission Tomography/Computed Tomography. This technology combines the power of hybrid imaging in one exam to enable physicians to more accurately detect and pinpoint disease – helping to improve patient outcomes.

PET/CT scans are non-invasive and painless and take about 30 minutes to perform. In addition to providing state-of-the-art imaging data, PET/CT scans offer added comfort and convenience by reducing the number of diagnostic sessions a patient must undergo.

Jeff Esham, MBA, RT(R)(T), AON Vice President of Radiation Oncology and Radiology, explained, “PET/CT scans allow for the most accurate detection of the location, size and shape of tumors and lesions. With this technology, our physicians are able to see changes within the cancer in ways that had never before been possible.”

“The image quality with the PET/CT scanner is truly exceptional,” said Dr. Vijay Raghavan of Cancer & Blood Specialists of Louisville. “This technology allows us to expand our clinical capabilities and provide a more definitive treatment strategy to our patients.”

AON CEO Brad Prechtl, MBA, said, “The physicians and staff of Cancer & Blood Specialists of Louisville are committed to providing excellent care for their patients in Louisville and the surrounding areas. This technology allows them to continue to provide world-class cancer care in a community setting."

About American Oncology Network, LLC: (AONcology.com)

American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success of community oncology. Founded in 2017, the rapidly growing AON network represents more than 45 physicians and over ten nurse practitioners/physician assistants practicing across seven states. The executive management team of AON brings more than three decades of oncology practice management experience, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest quality care for patients.

The organization provides unique and comprehensive protocols for managing administrative procedures and enhancing ancillary services for its affiliates. AON is able to aggregate volume and attain economies of scale, as it guides its member physicians and practices through the transition to value-based reimbursement models that improve the patient experience and help to reduce the per-capita cost of cancer care.

AON also provides a unique model of physician led, community-based oncology management. With services such as a centralized specialty pharmacy, diagnostics, pathology, fully integrated electronic medical records, a care management team and a variety of financial assistance programs, an alliance with AON ensures that patients’ experiences will be at the very pinnacle of cancer care today.

