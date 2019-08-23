Anthony Mazzarella Joins Channel Factory as Vice President East Coast Sales

/EIN News/ -- HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Channel Factory, (Inc. 5000) the world leader in YouTube ad performance and brand suitability, today announced Anthony Mazzarella as the company’s Vice President of East Coast Sales. Anthony has years of successful experience scaling revenue and partnership deals at companies in the digital media industry. He joins the sales team at Channel Factory to help East Coast brands buy brand suitable, quality content on YouTube. Anthony is one of several veteran digital media hires that have joined Channel Factory as the team grows to address advertiser demand for quality, aligned and brand suitable video content. Anthony will begin to build a New York based team as he oversees east coast revenue efforts from Boston to Florida.



“Anthony’s deep relationships throughout the ecosystem with agencies, brands, and other technology companies is a great asset for our team. Brands want brand suitable content on YouTube, and Anthony understands the strategic approach that brands need to succeed,” said Jed Hartman, Chief Commercial Officer at Channel Factory. “I’m very excited to welcome Anthony to our growing team of industry sales leaders.”

Before joining Channel Factory, Anthony was at Pixability as their Vice President of Sales and Partnerships. He successfully helped Pixability build out their managed service business, focusing on large agencies and brand direct clients throughout the Central US, East Coast & Canada. Anthony has over a decade of experience leading customer-facing organizations at advertising and technology companies which include Celtra, Yahoo! and Neustar.

“Channel Factory delivers the intelligent, brand suitable solution for brands looking for a custom media strategy on YouTube,” said Anthony Mazzarella. “Brands have so much opportunity to reach their audiences next to quality user generated content. I’m excited to join the Channel Factory team at such an exciting time for video.”

About Channel Factory

Channel Factory is the world leader in YouTube brand suitability, content alignment and ad performance. By harnessing a proprietary platform that leverages the deepest YouTube dataset in the industry, Channel Factory has implemented optimal brand suitability, customized content targeting and maximum performance for over three hundred companies in the Fortune 500. Channel Factory has offices in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, New York, Detroit, London, Sweden, Warsaw, Hong Kong, and Sydney.

Contact:

Emily Riley

WIT Strategy

eriley@witstrategy

914-330-1128



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.