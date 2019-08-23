Global Oil & Gas Drones Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

Oil & Gas Drones Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

Oil & Gas Drones are increasingly enabling oil and gas companies to inspect their infrastructure and assets faster, safely and economically. Using a wide range of sensors, the devices collect all kinds of data which operators are able to view in real time.

The Oil & Gas Drones market was valued at 609.21 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 1519 Million US$ by 2024, at a CAGR of 16.45% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2024 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Oil & Gas Drones.

The Leading key players covered in this study

Aeryon Labs Inc.

Lockheed Martin

Textron Inc.

Leonardo S.p.a.

Proxy Technologies Inc.

The Boeing Company

Draganfly Innovations Inc.

Aerovironment Inc.

Altavian Inc.

BAE Systems Plc

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Single Rotor

Multi Rotor

Fixed Wing

Hybrid & Nano

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Oil & Gas Inspection

Environmental Impact Assessment

Other

Market segment by Region/Country including:

This report centers around the worldwide Oil & Gas Drones status, future conjecture, development opportunity, key market and key players. The examination goals are to show the Oil & Gas Drones advancement in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America.

Major Key Points from Table of Content:

Chapter 1 Industry Overview of Oil & Gas Drones

Chapter 2 Major Manufacturers Analysis of Oil & Gas Drones

Chapter 3 Global Price, Sales and Revenue Analysis of Oil & Gas Drones by Regions, Manufacturers, Types and Applications

Chapter 4 North America Sales and Revenue Analysis of Oil & Gas Drones by Countries

Chapter 5 Europe Sales and Revenue Analysis of Oil & Gas Drones by Countries

Chapter 6 Asia Pacifi Sales and Revenue Analysis of Oil & Gas Drones by Countries

Chapter 7 Latin America Sales and Revenue Analysis of Oil & Gas Drones by Countries

Chapter 8 Middle East & Africa Sales and Revenue Analysis of Oil & Gas Drones by Countries

Chapter 9 Global Market Forecast of Oil & Gas Drones by Regions, Countries, Manufacturers, Types and Applications

Chapter 10 Industry Chain Analysis of Oil & Gas Drones

Chapter 11 New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Oil & Gas Drones

Chapter 12 Conclusion of the Global Oil & Gas Drones Industry Market Research 2019

