Global Oil & Gas Drones Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 23, 2019

Oil & Gas Drones are increasingly enabling oil and gas companies to inspect their infrastructure and assets faster, safely and economically. Using a wide range of sensors, the devices collect all kinds of data which operators are able to view in real time.

The Oil & Gas Drones market was valued at 609.21 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 1519 Million US$ by 2024, at a CAGR of 16.45% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2024 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Oil & Gas Drones. 

The Leading key players covered in this study 
Aeryon Labs Inc. 
Lockheed Martin 
Textron Inc. 
Leonardo S.p.a. 
Proxy Technologies Inc. 
The Boeing Company 
Draganfly Innovations Inc. 
Aerovironment Inc. 
Altavian Inc. 
BAE Systems Plc

Market split by Type, can be divided into: 
Single Rotor 
Multi Rotor 
Fixed Wing 
Hybrid & Nano

Market split by Application, can be divided into: 
Oil & Gas Inspection 
Environmental Impact Assessment 
Other

Market segment by Region/Country including: 

This report centers around the worldwide Oil & Gas Drones status, future conjecture, development opportunity, key market and key players. The examination goals are to show the Oil & Gas Drones advancement in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America.

Key Stakeholders 
Oil & Gas Drones Manufacturers 
Oil & Gas Drones Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers 
Oil & Gas Drones Subcomponent Manufacturers 
Industry Association 
Downstream Vendors

Major Key Points from Table of Content:

Chapter 1 Industry Overview of Oil & Gas Drones 
Chapter 2 Major Manufacturers Analysis of Oil & Gas Drones
Chapter 3 Global Price, Sales and Revenue Analysis of Oil & Gas Drones by Regions, Manufacturers, Types and Applications
Chapter 4 North America Sales and Revenue Analysis of Oil & Gas Drones by Countries
Chapter 5 Europe Sales and Revenue Analysis of Oil & Gas Drones by Countries
Chapter 6 Asia Pacifi Sales and Revenue Analysis of Oil & Gas Drones by Countries
Chapter 7 Latin America Sales and Revenue Analysis of Oil & Gas Drones by Countries
Chapter 8 Middle East & Africa Sales and Revenue Analysis of Oil & Gas Drones by Countries
Chapter 9 Global Market Forecast of Oil & Gas Drones by Regions, Countries, Manufacturers, Types and Applications
Chapter 10 Industry Chain Analysis of Oil & Gas Drones
Chapter 11 New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Oil & Gas Drones
Chapter 12 Conclusion of the Global Oil & Gas Drones Industry Market Research 2019

