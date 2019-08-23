Assistant Foreign Minister Chen Xiaodong Meets with Charles Kayonga, Rwandan Ambassador to Leave

On August 20, 2019, Assistant Foreign Minister Chen Xiaodong met with Charles Kayonga, the Rwandan Ambassador to China who is to leave his post.

Speaking positively of Charles Kayonga's contributions to advancing the development of China-Rwanda relations during his term of office, Chen Xiaodong hoped he could continue to care for and support the cause of China-Rwanda friendship. Charles Kayonga highly commended Rwanda-China relations and China's development achievements and thanked the Chinese side for the strong support during his tenure. He expressed that he will commit to promoting Rwanda-China friendship as always.



