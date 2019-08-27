Regalix provides new insights on partner relationship management in its latest CXO Guide

Conventional PRM methodologies are changing with advancements in channel management technology, bringing in unprecedented levels of customer-centricity.” — Nimish Vohra, SVP – Marketing, Regalix

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Regalix has released the latest edition of CXO Guide titled “Partner Relationship Management.” The CXO Guide is a Regalix research initiative meant for business leaders that encapsulates insights from multiple domains based on deep research conducted by industry experts.This edition explores the relevance of partner relationship management (PRM) for B2B organizations and the various strategies they use while working with channel partners. It also goes on to discuss how an effective PRM program benefits companies, helping them achieve rapid growth with minimal investment.The report further provides details about the best practices used in this domain and how technological advances are going to play a key role in the future. In addition, some of the PRM strategies of companies like Samsung and Optimizely have been highlighted.“The PRM space is evolving at a rapid pace. Conventional methodologies are changing with advancements in channel management technology, bringing in unprecedented levels of customer-centricity,” says Nimish Vohra, SVP – Marketing, Regalix.About RegalixRegalix is a Customer Acquisition and Customer Success company that re-imagines digital experiences across hi-tech, ad-tech and retail domains. The company has partnered with some of the largest global B2B organizations in their efforts at customer acquisition, growth and retention. Regalix works with businesses, supporting their customers through the entire journey, to deliver reliable products and services in today's subscription-based economy.Regalix has a long history of creating award-winning ventures with enterprises through co-innovation and idea-driven frameworks that inspire companies to think differently. Headquartered in Silicon Valley – Palo Alto, California – Regalix also has offices in Europe and Asia.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.