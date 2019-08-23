Streaming Media Devices Market to Reach $271.8 Billion by 2024
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Streaming Media Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global streaming media devices market reached a value of US$ 113.3 Billion in 2018. The market is projected to reach a value of US$ 271.8 Billion by 2024, at a projected CAGR of around 16% during 2019-2024.
One of the significant factors which are strengthening the streaming media devices market growth is the growing preference for online streaming services across the globe. This can be accredited to increasing internet penetration and the development of high-speed communication infrastructure, particularly in emerging economies. Additionally, the growing library of online streaming services, along with the inflating rates of cable and satellite pay TV, is escalating the demand for streaming media devices worldwide.
Apart from this, as both small and large companies across the globe are utilizing online meeting services, it is further supporting the sales of these devices. These services help in creating a cost-effective and flexible working environment, thereby minimizing the overall capital expenditure as well as travel expenses involved in conducting face-to-face meetings. Further, manufacturers are financing research and development activities to introduce upgraded streaming devices with higher resolutions like 8K.
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope & Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Streaming Media Device Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Type
5.4 Market Breakup by Application
5.5 Market Breakup by End-Use
5.6 Market Breakup by Region
5.7 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Game Consoles
6.2 Media Streamers
6.3 Smart TVs
7 Market Breakup by Application
7.1 E-Learning
7.2 Web-Browsing
7.3 Gaming
7.4 Real-Time Entertainment
7.5 Social Networking
8 Market Breakup by End-Use
8.1 Commercial
8.2 Residential
9 Market Breakup by Region
9.1 North America
9.2 Europe
9.3 Asia Pacific
9.4 Middle East and Africa
9.5 Latin America
10 SWOT Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 Strengths
10.3 Weaknesses
10.4 Opportunities
10.5 Threats
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.4 Degree of Competition
12.5 Threat of New Entrants
12.6 Threat of Substitutes
13 Price Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Google, Inc.
14.3.2 Microsoft Corporation
14.3.3 Sony Corporation
14.3.4 Roku, Inc.
14.3.5 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
14.3.6 ASUSTeK Computer Inc.
14.3.7 LG Electronics, Inc.
14.3.8 Apple, Inc.
14.3.9 Philips Electronics
14.3.10 Amazon.com
14.3.11 Huawei Technologies
14.3.12 HiMedia Technology
14.3.13 Arris Group Inc.
14.3.14 D-Link Corporation
