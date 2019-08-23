Streaming Media Devices Market to Reach $271.8 Billion by 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Streaming Media Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global streaming media devices market reached a value of US$ 113.3 Billion in 2018. The market is projected to reach a value of US$ 271.8 Billion by 2024, at a projected CAGR of around 16% during 2019-2024.



One of the significant factors which are strengthening the streaming media devices market growth is the growing preference for online streaming services across the globe. This can be accredited to increasing internet penetration and the development of high-speed communication infrastructure, particularly in emerging economies. Additionally, the growing library of online streaming services, along with the inflating rates of cable and satellite pay TV, is escalating the demand for streaming media devices worldwide.



Apart from this, as both small and large companies across the globe are utilizing online meeting services, it is further supporting the sales of these devices. These services help in creating a cost-effective and flexible working environment, thereby minimizing the overall capital expenditure as well as travel expenses involved in conducting face-to-face meetings. Further, manufacturers are financing research and development activities to introduce upgraded streaming devices with higher resolutions like 8K.



Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope & Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Streaming Media Device Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Application

5.5 Market Breakup by End-Use

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Game Consoles

6.2 Media Streamers

6.3 Smart TVs



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 E-Learning

7.2 Web-Browsing

7.3 Gaming

7.4 Real-Time Entertainment

7.5 Social Networking



8 Market Breakup by End-Use

8.1 Commercial

8.2 Residential



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.2 Europe

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.4 Middle East and Africa

9.5 Latin America



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Google, Inc.

14.3.2 Microsoft Corporation

14.3.3 Sony Corporation

14.3.4 Roku, Inc.

14.3.5 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

14.3.6 ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

14.3.7 LG Electronics, Inc.

14.3.8 Apple, Inc.

14.3.9 Philips Electronics

14.3.10 Amazon.com

14.3.11 Huawei Technologies

14.3.12 HiMedia Technology

14.3.13 Arris Group Inc.

14.3.14 D-Link Corporation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qim58y

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.