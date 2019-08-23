Global Exoskeleton System Market by Component, Type, Mobility, Body Part, End-use Sector, and Region - Forecast to 2024
The global exoskeleton system market was worth US$ 215 Million in 2018. Looking forward, the market is forecast to exhibit a CAGR of around 40% during 2019-2024.
The global exoskeleton system market was worth US$ 215 Million in 2018. Looking forward, the market is forecast to exhibit a CAGR of around 40% during 2019-2024.
The growing need for exoskeletons in the rehabilitation centers along with the increasing industrial activities across the globe are the key factors driving the market growth. Furthermore, the development of motor-equipped robots to assist human body mechanics is another factor contributing to the market growth. The growing prevalence of heart strokes, spinal cord injuries and paralysis among patients has also driven the demand for exoskeletons in the healthcare sector.
Additionally, the rising adoption rates of exoskeletons across military and industrial sectors are providing a boost to the market growth. In these sectors, the systems are custom-fitted according to body parts and are made using fiberglass, carbon fiber and aluminum depending on the strength required. Moreover, they efficiently provide support to multiple joints and detect human movements to initiate the appropriate responses of the exoskeleton actuators, thus boosting the product demand further in the military and industrial sectors.
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope & Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Exoskeleton System Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Component
5.4 Market Breakup by Type
5.5 Market Breakup by Mobility
5.6 Market Breakup by Body Part
5.7 Market Breakup by End-use Sector
5.8 Market Breakup by Region
5.9 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Component
6.1 Hardware
6.2 Software
7 Market Breakup by Type
7.1 Powered
7.2 Passive
8 Market Breakup by Mobility
8.1 Stationary
8.2 Mobile
9 Market Breakup by Body Part
9.1 Lower Body
9.2 Upper Body
9.3 Full Body
10 Market Breakup by End-use Sector
10.1 Healthcare
10.2 Defense
10.3 Industrial
10.4 Others
11 Market Breakup by Region
11.1 North America
11.2 Europe
11.3 Asia-Pacific
11.4 Middle East & Africa
11.5 Latin America
12 SWOT Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Strengths
12.3 Weaknesses
12.4 Opportunities
12.5 Threats
13 Value Chain Analysis
14 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
14.1 Overview
14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
14.4 Degree of Competition
14.5 Threat of New Entrants
14.6 Threat of Substitutes
15 Price Analysis
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 Bionik Laboratories
16.3.2 Suitx
16.3.3 Gogoa Mobility Solutions
16.3.4 Exhauss
16.3.5 Atoun
16.3.6 Fourier Intelligence
16.3.7 Honda Motor
16.3.8 Daiya Industry Company
16.3.9 Mitsubishi Heavy Industriesk
16.3.10 Rex Bionics
16.3.11 Myomo
16.3.12 Gobio Robot
16.3.13 Parker Hannifin
16.3.14 Wandercraft
16.3.15 P&S Mechanics
