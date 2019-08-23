Global Exoskeleton System Market by Component, Type, Mobility, Body Part, End-use Sector, and Region - Forecast to 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Exoskeleton System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global exoskeleton system market was worth US$ 215 Million in 2018. Looking forward, the market is forecast to exhibit a CAGR of around 40% during 2019-2024.



The growing need for exoskeletons in the rehabilitation centers along with the increasing industrial activities across the globe are the key factors driving the market growth. Furthermore, the development of motor-equipped robots to assist human body mechanics is another factor contributing to the market growth. The growing prevalence of heart strokes, spinal cord injuries and paralysis among patients has also driven the demand for exoskeletons in the healthcare sector.



Additionally, the rising adoption rates of exoskeletons across military and industrial sectors are providing a boost to the market growth. In these sectors, the systems are custom-fitted according to body parts and are made using fiberglass, carbon fiber and aluminum depending on the strength required. Moreover, they efficiently provide support to multiple joints and detect human movements to initiate the appropriate responses of the exoskeleton actuators, thus boosting the product demand further in the military and industrial sectors.



Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope & Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Exoskeleton System Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Component

5.4 Market Breakup by Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Mobility

5.6 Market Breakup by Body Part

5.7 Market Breakup by End-use Sector

5.8 Market Breakup by Region

5.9 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Component

6.1 Hardware

6.2 Software



7 Market Breakup by Type

7.1 Powered

7.2 Passive



8 Market Breakup by Mobility

8.1 Stationary

8.2 Mobile



9 Market Breakup by Body Part

9.1 Lower Body

9.2 Upper Body

9.3 Full Body



10 Market Breakup by End-use Sector

10.1 Healthcare

10.2 Defense

10.3 Industrial

10.4 Others



11 Market Breakup by Region

11.1 North America

11.2 Europe

11.3 Asia-Pacific

11.4 Middle East & Africa

11.5 Latin America



12 SWOT Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Strengths

12.3 Weaknesses

12.4 Opportunities

12.5 Threats



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

14.1 Overview

14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

14.4 Degree of Competition

14.5 Threat of New Entrants

14.6 Threat of Substitutes



15 Price Analysis



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players

16.3.1 Bionik Laboratories

16.3.2 Suitx

16.3.3 Gogoa Mobility Solutions

16.3.4 Exhauss

16.3.5 Atoun

16.3.6 Fourier Intelligence

16.3.7 Honda Motor

16.3.8 Daiya Industry Company

16.3.9 Mitsubishi Heavy Industriesk

16.3.10 Rex Bionics

16.3.11 Myomo

16.3.12 Gobio Robot

16.3.13 Parker Hannifin

16.3.14 Wandercraft

16.3.15 P&S Mechanics



