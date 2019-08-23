Personal Protective Equipment Market to Exceed $68 Billion by 2024 - Breakdown by Equipment Type, End-use Industry, and Region

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Personal Protective Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global personal protective equipment market was worth US$ 46.7 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 68.1 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 6.5% during 2019-2024.



Rapid industrialization is one of the key factors contributing to the market growth. It has led to an increase in the construction activities across the globe. However, there exists a severe lack in terms of safety measures at construction sites, which has resulted in frequent cases of occupational hazards worldwide, leading to a loss of valuable workforce and time.



Consequently, there has been a rise in the awareness of personal and occupational safety among workers and employers to ensure maximum protection at the workplace. Owing to these factors, PPE is now widely incorporated in both developed and emerging economies.



Furthermore, various product innovations such as the introduction of smart wearables with sensors that can identify patterns and the presence of hazardous elements in a mine or an oil rig are also catalyzing the market growth.



Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope & Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Personal Protective Equipment Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Equipment Type

5.4 Market Breakup by End Use Industry

5.5 Market Breakup by Region

5.6 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Equipment Type

6.1 Head, Eye and Face Protection

6.2 Hearing Protection

6.3 Protective Clothing

6.4 Respiratory Protection

6.5 Protective Footwear

6.6 Fall Protection

6.7 Hand Protection

6.8 Others



7 Market Breakup by End Use Industry

7.1 Manufacturing

7.2 Construction

7.3 Oil and Gas

7.4 Healthcare

7.5 Others



8 Market Breakup by Region

8.1 North America

8.2 Europe

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.4 Middle East and Africa

8.5 Latin America



9 SWOT Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 Strengths

9.3 Weaknesses

9.4 Opportunities

9.5 Threats



10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.4 Degree of Competition

11.5 Threat of New Entrants

11.6 Threat of Substitutes



12 Price Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

13.3.1 Honeywell International Inc.

13.3.2 E I Dupont De Nemours and Co.

13.3.3 3M Co.

13.3.4 Kimberly-Clark Corporation

13.3.5 Ansell Limited

13.3.6 MSA Safety Inc.

13.3.7 Lakeland Industries, Inc.

13.3.8 Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd.

13.3.9 Sioen Industries NV

13.3.10 Radians, Inc.

13.3.11 COFRA Holding AG

13.3.12 Avon Rubber P.L.C.

13.3.13 National Safety Apparel



