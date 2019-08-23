Genset Battery Market by Product Type, Distribution Channel, End-user, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Genset Battery Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global genset battery market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2019-2024.
This latest report provides a deep insight into the global genset battery market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.
The increasing power requirements in both emerging and developed nations along with the frequent occurrence of power outages represent the key factors driving the market growth. Various countries across the world have increased their power generation capacity to counter the challenges related to power blackouts.
Furthermore, the market growth can be attributed to rapid industrialization that has augmented the demand for batteries with high-power density, quick recharge capabilities and long life. Genset batteries can also power large machines and equipment such as diesel engines at extreme temperatures without occupying much space.
Additionally, fueled by rising urbanization coupled with the extensive usage of electronic devices in both the residential and commercial sectors, there has been an increase in the demand for uninterrupted power supply which has further catalyzed the market growth.
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Genset Battery Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type
5.4 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
5.5 Market Breakup by End-user
5.6 Market Breakup by Region
5.7 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Lead-Acid Batteries
6.2 NiCd Batteries
7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
7.1 Offline
7.2 Online
8 Market Breakup by End-user
8.1 Industrial
8.2 Residential
8.3 Commercial
9 Market Breakup by Region
9.1 Asia-Pacific
9.2 North America
9.3 Europe
9.4 Middle East & Africa
9.5 Latin America
10 SWOT Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 Strengths
10.3 Weaknesses
10.4 Opportunities
10.5 Threats
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.4 Degree of Competition
12.5 Threat of New Entrants
12.6 Threat of Substitutes
13 Price Analysis
13.1 Key Price Indicators
13.2 Price Structure
13.3 Margin Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
