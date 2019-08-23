There were 601 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 162,454 in the last 365 days.

2019 Approaches to SD-WAN (Volume II): Case Studies for BT, Comcast, ConvergeOne, Orange, and More

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Approaches to SD-WAN (Volume II): Nine Service Provider Case Studies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

An increasing number of service providers are launching SD-WAN solutions. This report profiles the activities of nine such providers, representing a mix of incumbents, global operators, domestic challengers and managed service providers (MSPs).

This report answers the following questions:

  • Which vendors are operators working with, and why?
  • What are the most common features of SD-WAN solutions, and what is the roadmap for additional features?
  • How do approaches differ by service provider and service provider type?

Companies Mentioned

  • BT
  • Comcast
  • ConvergeOne
  • Exponential-e
  • GDS
  • GTT
  • Macquarie Telecom
  • Orange
  • SSE Enterprise Telecoms

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/igpbsr

