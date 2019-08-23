2019 Approaches to SD-WAN (Volume II): Case Studies for BT, Comcast, ConvergeOne, Orange, and More

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Approaches to SD-WAN (Volume II): Nine Service Provider Case Studies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



An increasing number of service providers are launching SD-WAN solutions. This report profiles the activities of nine such providers, representing a mix of incumbents, global operators, domestic challengers and managed service providers (MSPs).

This report answers the following questions:

Which vendors are operators working with, and why?

What are the most common features of SD-WAN solutions, and what is the roadmap for additional features?

How do approaches differ by service provider and service provider type?

Companies Mentioned



BT

Comcast

ConvergeOne

Exponential-e

GDS

GTT

Macquarie Telecom

Orange

SSE Enterprise Telecoms

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/igpbsr

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

