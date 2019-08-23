Global Online Video Platform (OVP) Market Set to Reach $1.33 Billion by 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Video Platform Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global online video platform market was worth US$ 624.5 Million in 2018. The market is forecast to reach a value of US$ 1,335.1 Million by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 13.5% during 2019-2024.



At present, a significant amount of OVP viewership is generated through devices such as smartphones and tablets that use a dynamic HTML player allowing the viewers to access live or pre-uploaded material at any point of time. OVPs are also extensively being used by brands and enterprises to create a market presence worldwide and provide information to their customers in an interactive manner.



The increase in internet penetration rate as well as the usage of smartphones, smart televisions (TVs), tablets and personal computers (PCs) along with the rising expenditure on online advertisements are the key factors driving the market growth. Furthermore, the inclination of the market leaders to utilize online videos as a medium for content marketing and stakeholder communication is also driving the demand for OVPs.



The shift of consumer viewership from conventional video platforms such as cable television (TV) to OVPs has positively influenced the market growth. Additionally, the ever-growing popularity and continuously increasing global viewership of market players such as YouTube, Ooyala, MediaMelon and Limelight Networks is also contributing to the market growth.



Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope & Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Online Video Platform Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Model Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Application

5.5 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Model Type

6.1 UGC Model

6.2 DIY Model

6.3 SaaS Model



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Media & Entertainment Industry

7.2 Enterprises

7.3 Others



8 Market Breakup by Product Type

8.1 Software

8.2 Services



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.2 Europe

9.3 Asia-Pacific

9.4 Middle East & Africa

9.5 Latin America



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Ooyala Inc.

14.3.2 MediaMelon Inc.

14.3.3 Akamai Technologies

14.3.4 Kaltura Inc.

14.3.5 Panopto

14.3.6 Brightcove Inc.

14.3.7 Frame.io Inc.

14.3.8 Limelight Networks Inc.

14.3.9 YouTube

14.3.10 Comcast Technology Solutions



