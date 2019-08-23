Enerflex Announces Appointment of Sanjay Bishnoi as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and David Izett as Senior Vice President, General Counsel

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enerflex Ltd. (TSX:EFX) (“Enerflex” or the “Company”) announced today the appointment of Sanjay Bishnoi as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and David H. Izett as Senior Vice President, General Counsel, effective September 9, 2019.



Mr. Bishnoi is a proven Chief Financial Officer with over 20 years of financial and leadership experience in the energy and professional services sectors, with deep capabilities in the North American asset ownership space. Mr. Bishnoi will be responsible for leading Enerflex’s finance, treasury, corporate development, capital markets, enterprise risk management, internal audit, and investor relations functions.

Mr. Bishnoi will be returning to Calgary, joining Enerflex from Caprock Midstream, a Houston-based, private-equity natural gas, oil, and water oriented midstream venture, where he was the co-founder and Chief Financial Officer for five years. Prior to this role at Caprock Midstream, Mr. Bishnoi served as Managing Director for GE Corporate Ventures, and Vice President with GE Energy Financial Services Natural Resources platform. Mr. Bishnoi also held financial and operational roles with The Dow Chemical Company, El Paso Corporation, The Boston Consulting Group, and Imperial Oil Resources. Mr. Bishnoi holds an MBA from the University of Chicago, a Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin, and a B.Sc. in Chemical Engineering from the University of Calgary.

“Sanjay has a demonstrated track-record of enhancing shareholder value through financial discipline, strategic corporate development, and the adoption of performance measurements, driving growth. Most recently his success in building a natural gas compression, gathering, and processing business in the Permian basin will deepen Enerflex’s understanding of its customers, markets, and growth opportunities,” said Marc Rossiter, Enerflex’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Most importantly, Sanjay is a values-based individual with a strong commitment to serving shareholders, employees, and clients.”

“I believe that the potential growth and value creation for Enerflex is tremendous, given the dedicated employees, strong product and service offering, and global footprint of the Company,” stated Bishnoi. “Marc has assembled a strong leadership and operational team and I look forward to working alongside the team to drive Enerflex’s growth across the natural gas value chain and geographies.”

Mr. Bishnoi will succeed Ben Park, current Interim Chief Financial Officer of Enerflex. “I want to thank Ben for his contributions while serving as Interim Chief Financial Officer,” added Rossiter. “His efforts and valuable financial leadership has provided for a seamless transition.”

Also joining Enerflex’s executive leadership team is David H. Izett, a senior lawyer with over 17 years of North American and International experience in public oil and gas, manufacturing, and mining sectors. He brings extensive experience in complex project development, joint ventures, and international oil and gas production. As Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Mr. Izett, will lead Enerflex’s global legal and governance affairs and contribute to enterprise risk management.

Mr. Izett joins Enerflex from Nutrien, the world’s largest provider of crop inputs, services, and solutions where he served for seven years, most recently as Assistant General Counsel, Nitrogen and International, and previously as Chief Legal Counsel for the Wholesale business unit of Agrium, one of Nutrien’s predecessor entities. Prior to his leadership roles at Nutrien, Mr. Izett acted as legal counsel and held various leadership roles within Occidental Petroleum supporting several oil and gas business units across the Middle East. Mr. Izett holds his J.D. in Law from Dalhousie University, and his B.A. in Humanities from the University of Calgary.

“David’s legal acumen, contract management, and operational expertise will serve Enerflex as we strengthen our asset ownership focus and the diversification of our business model,” stated Rossiter. “He brings a skill set that will enhance the Company’s bench strength as we continue to execute on our long-term strategy.”

“I look forward to joining this dynamic organization and contributing to the continuing growth of its global platform. I am excited to take part in transforming natural gas to meet the world’s energy needs in a way that promotes integrity, commitment, creativity, and success,” said Izett.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. is a single source supplier of natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment – plus related engineering and mechanical service expertise. The Company’s broad in-house resources provide the capability to engineer, design, manufacture, construct, commission, and service hydrocarbon handling systems. Enerflex’s expertise encompasses field production facilities, compression and natural gas processing plants, gas lift compression, refrigeration systems, and electric power equipment servicing the natural gas production industry.

Headquartered in Calgary, Canada, Enerflex has approximately 2,600 employees worldwide. Enerflex, its subsidiaries, interests in associates and joint-ventures operate in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, Australia, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand. Enerflex’s shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “EFX”. For more information about Enerflex, go to www.enerflex.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Marc Rossiter Stefan Ali President & Chief Executive Officer Director, Investor Relations Tel: 403.387.6325 Tel: 403.717.4953







