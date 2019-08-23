Wabash National Corporation Announces Board of Directors Appointment

/EIN News/ -- LAFAYETTE, Ind., Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) and its Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Stuart A. Taylor II to the Company’s Board of Directors and to the Audit and Compensation Committees.



Mr. Taylor serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the Taylor Group LLC, a private equity firm focused on creating and acquiring businesses. In this role, which he has held since 2001, Mr. Taylor oversees the firm’s sourcing and execution of investments and acquisition and disposition transactions. In addition, Mr. Taylor delivers deep financial and transactional expertise based on his Wall Street career along with significant experience as a director for publicly traded companies.

Commenting on this appointment, Dr. Martin C. Jischke, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company, said, “We are pleased to welcome Stuart to the Board of Directors of Wabash National Corporation. Stuart brings to the Company over 25 years of financial and transactional expertise and an in-depth knowledge of strategic M&A and corporate development. He is an exceptional addition to the Board and an excellent choice to represent the Company’s stockholders. We look forward to his contributions.”

The appointment of Mr. Taylor brings Wabash National Corporation’s Board to eight members. With the exception of the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Brent L. Yeagy, the directors qualify as independent directors under the listing standards of the New York Stock Exchange, Inc. and the Company's Corporate Governance Guidelines. All of the Board of Director committees continue to be comprised of only independent directors.

About Wabash National Corporation

As the innovation leader of engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries, Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) is changing how the world reaches you. Headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, the company’s mission is to enable customers to succeed with breakthrough ideas and solutions that help them move everything from first to final mile. Wabash National designs and manufactures a diverse range of products, including: dry freight and refrigerated trailers, platform trailers, bulk tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, structural composite panels and products, trailer aerodynamic solutions, and specialty food grade and pharmaceutical equipment. Its innovative products are sold under the following brand names: Wabash National®, Beall®, Benson®, Brenner® Tank, Bulk Tank International, DuraPlate®, Extract Technology®, Supreme®, Transcraft®, Walker Engineered Products, and Walker Transport. Learn more at www.wabashnational.com .

