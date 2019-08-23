Outlook on the Southeast Asian Galvanized Steel Market (2019-2025): Hot-Dipped Galvanized Steel Expected to Witness High Growth During the Forecast Period

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Southeast Asia Galvanized Steel Market by Product (Hot-Dip Galvanizing, Electroplating Steel, Application (Building, Construction, Automotive, White Goods) - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Southeast Asia galvanized steel market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2019 to reach $17.5 billion by 2025.



The factors such as increasing infrastructure investment, faster GDP growth, and rise in consumption of steel are driving the growth of the global galvanized steel market. Moreover, opportunities from integrating the regional economies and the growing automotive market in the region further support the growth of this market. However, underutilized steel production capacity in the region and dumping of cheap steel by China hinders the growth of this market.



This study presents historical market data in terms of values (2017 and 2018), estimated current data (2019), and forecasts for 2025-by product (hot-dipped galvanized steel, and electro-galvanized steel), and application (building & construction, automotive, white goods, shipbuilding, and other applications). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at a country level.



Hot-dipped galvanized steel commanded the largest share of Southeast Asia galvanized steel market, by product and expected to witness high growth during the forecast period mainly due to its low initial cost, low life-cycle cost, sustainability, and simpler production process.



An in-depth analysis of the geographical scenario of the industry provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights about the major countries of the region (Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, and RoSEA). Thailand commanded the largest share of Southeast Asia galvanized steel market, mainly attributed to its market-leading position in the production of automotive and white goods in the region. Moreover, big-ticket projects like the Eastern Economic Corridor, high-speed rail network, and U-Tapao aviation city are driving the infrastructural development in the country, in turn, fueling the growth of galvanized steel market.



Key players operating in Southeast Asia galvanized steel market are Nippon Steel Corporation, POSCO, JFE Holdings Inc., NS BlueScope Steel Ltd., Essar Steel India Ltd., Hoa Phat Group, Hoa Sen Steel Ltd., Dongkuk Steel Mill Co. Ltd., FiW Steel Sdn. Bhd., JTL Infra Ltd., Chinh Dai Industrial Co. Ltd., and Galvaco Industries Sdn. Bhd. among others.

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Drivers

4.1.1.1. Increase in Infrastructure Investments

4.1.1.2. Faster GDP Growth of the Region

4.1.1.3. Rise in Consumption of Steel

4.1.2. Restraints

4.1.2.1. Idle Factory & Underutilized Capacity

4.1.2.2. Dumping of Chinese Steel

4.1.2.3. Banned Induction Furnace from China to Make Their Way to ASEAN Nation

4.1.3. Opportunities

4.1.3.1. Urbanisation of the Region

4.1.3.2. Growing Automotive Market in the Region

4.1.3.3. Creation of ASEAN Economic Community



5. Southeast Asia Galvanized Steel Market, by Product Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Hot-Dipped Galvanized Steel

5.2.1. Hot Dipped Zinc Coated Galvanized Steel

5.2.2. Hot Dipped Zinc-Aluminum-Silicon Alloy Coated Galvanized Steel

5.2.3. Hot Dipped Aluminum Coated Galvanized Steel

5.2.4. Zinc-Magnesium-Aluminum Alloy Coated Galvanized Steel

5.2.5. Hot Dipped Sn-Zinc Coated Galvanized Steel

5.2.6. Hot Dipped Zinc-Aluminum-Magnesium-Silicon Alloy Coated Galvanized Steel

5.3. Electro-Galvanized Steel

5.3.1. Electrolytic Zinc Coated Galvanized Steel

5.3.2. Electrolytic Zinc-Nickel Alloy Coated Galvanized Steel

5.3.3. Electrolytic Zinc-Sn-Nickel Alloy Coated Galvanized Steel

5.3.4. Electrolytic Nickel Coated Galvanized Steel

5.3.5. Electrolytic Phosphate Treated Galvanized Steel



6. Southeast Asia Galvanized Steel Market, by Application

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Building and Construction

6.3. Automotive

6.4. White Goods

6.5. Shipbuilding

6.6. Other Applications



7. Southeast Asia Galvanized Steel Market, by Country

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Indonesia

7.3. Vietnam

7.4. Thailand

7.5. Philippines

7.6. Malaysia

7.7. Singapore

7.8. Rest of Southeast Asia



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Benchmarking



9. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Developments)

9.1. Essar Steel India Limited

9.2. Nippon Steel Corporation

9.3. Posco

9.4. JFE Holdings Inc.

9.5. JTL Infra Limited

9.6. NS BlueScope Steel Limited

9.7. Hoa Sen Steel Limited

9.8. Hoa Phat Group

9.9. Dongkuk Steel Mill Co. Ltd

9.10. Chinh Dai Industrial Co. Ltd.

9.11. FiW Steel Sdn. Bhd.

9.12. Galvaco Industries Sdn. Bhd



