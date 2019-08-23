Plant Extracts Market Estimated to grow at 15.3% to reach $ 32800 Mn by 2025-Key Insights on Growth Rate, Gross Margin, Business Overview, Competitive Situation and Future Trends: Orbis Research

Orbisresearch.com has published “Global Plant Extracts Market Report, History and Forecast 2014-2025, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application” research study to its database.

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plant Extracts is a kind of matter which extracts from the plant or the parts of plant by the suitable solvent or methods, it can used to the pharmaceutical industry, food industry, healthy industry, beauty industry and other industries.

North America is mainly used for food additives. Plant Extracts is widely used in Europe for medicine industry. For the emerging market, China is expected to have high consumption in the next few years.

For the demand of high concentration and high quality Plant Extracts, the price and is expected to increase but in a small scale.

Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Plant Extracts industry will still be a highly energetic industry. Although sales of Plant Extracts brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support, do not to enter into the Plant Extracts field hastily.

The global Plant Extracts market was 10500 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 32800 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 15.3% between 2019 and 2025.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include Indena, Network, Schwabe, Pharmachem, Naturex, Ipsen, Provital Group, Bioforce, Euromed, Sabinsa, Tsumura&Co, Chenguang Biotech, Rainbow, BGG, Organic Herb, Conba Group, Gaoke Group, JiaHerb, Green-Health, Lgberry, Layn, Novanat, LIWAH, Xi’an High Tech, Wagott Bio-Tech, Active Ingredients, Natural Remedies, Bioprex Labs, Arjuna Natural, Alchem, and Kancor

This report studies the Plant Extracts market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Plant Extracts in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

By the product type, the market is primarily split into Non-standardized Extracts, and Standardized Extracts

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments Herbal Extracts, Phytochemicals, Spices, Essential Oils and Natural Extracts, Flavors and Fragrances, and Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Plant Extracts market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Plant Extracts market by identifying its various sub segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Plant Extracts manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Plant Extracts with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Plant Extracts submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

