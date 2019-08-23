CONNECTED CARS Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2023

CONNECTED CARS Market

Global CONNECTED CARS Market

Currently, car original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are emphasizing on delivering, introducing, and showcasing new highlights in the vehicles. The introduction of ‘web’ feature is adding new highlights in the world of cars. One of the latest highlights associated with cars is the Vehicle Health Monitoring. The Vehicle Health Monitoring helps in the analysis of the execution of vehicles and sends the information to its manufacturers. This in turn helps the plan specialists to get complete information for structuring future models. Vehicle to Vehicle and Vehicle to Infrastructure correspondence and street climate administration are some of the utilizations of associated vehicles. In the past year or two, Olacab and Ubercabs have made open transport reach great heights. The vehicles associated with open transport are loaded with applications and features, thus giving them a new face for advertisements. Government transport division and telecom enterprises are some of the end clients of associated vehicles.

Key Players of Global CONNECTED CARS Market

Major companies such as Aisin Seiki , Autoliv , Bosch , Continental , NXP , etc. are profiled in this report. Connected Cars Market - Global Outlook and Analysis till 2023 is also segmented into major application and geographies

Some of the key highlights that associated vehicles have are:

• Route

• Automotive system diagnosis and prognosis

• Gesture control and voice commands

• Contextual help

• Safety and security

• Parking assistance

• Vehicle tracking

• Fleet management

• Roadside assistance

• Wi-Fi hotspots

These vehicles get the showcase approved based on availability, connection, highlights, applications, and land areas. Additional arrangements are made into Vehicle to Vehicle, Vehicle to Infrastructure, Vehicle to Device Interaction, and many others. This would be the main highlight of the market. The report in Connected Cars Market - Global Outlook and Analysis till 2023 includes applications such as Dedicated Short Range Communication (DSRC) and Cellular.

The Connected Cars Market – Global Outlook and Analysis till 2023 report aims to reach the estimates of the year 2018, and at the same time project the expected demand of the same by the year 2023. This detailed research study provides a qualitative as well as quantitative research analysis of the Connected Cars Market. Some of the big organizations mentioned in this report are Aisin Seiki, Autoliv, Bosch, Continental, and NXP. The Connected Cars Market has also got its presence in major geographies and application.

The Connected Cars Market – Global Outlook and Analysis till 2023 report has taken help from various different secondary sources. Various sources such as encyclopaedia, directories, and databases. Experts and manufacturers from the industry were interviewed to gather crucial information and to talk about the future prospects of the Connected Cars Market. They were the primary sources used for the research study.

The Connected Cars Market has seen a major growth in the last few years. It is expected to grow at a faster pace in the coming five years. This growth can be majorly driven by the growing number of consumers in North America. At a value of $ xx million in 2018, the Connected Cars Market is expected to reach $ xx million by the year 2023.

