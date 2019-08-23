Smart Agriculture Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2025

Smart Agriculture

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Smart Agriculture Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

Global Smart Agriculture Market

Smart agriculture is a cluster of latest technologies that have been developed to reduce human interference in the farming process and increase the amount of yielded crops. The technology seeks great support from IoT and AI. This combination increases their precision and result-oriented application. The global smart agriculture market is expecting a thriving business in the coming years.

Smart agriculture market is gaining good grounds due to the technological brilliance introduced recently to increase crop production to support global population boom. Several factors come into play when farming process starts. Factors like rain, soil, market condition, technical details regarding farming and others. The process requires analysis and correct data can serve the purpose. Smart technologies in the farming sector are building that bridge among all these parameters. With real-time information regarding rain forecast, soil condition, market prices of components, and others, the agricultural sector is expecting an upliftment. On the other hand, these smart devices are also reducing manual labor, which is a huge plus, especially at a time, when people are leaving the profession for better opportunities.

Get Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3791469-global-smart-agriculture-market-2018-2025

Key Players of Global Smart Agriculture Market =>

Some of the crucial players in the Smart Agriculture Market are AGCO, Ag Leader Technology, John Deere, Raven Industries, Precision Planting LLC, Trimble, DeLaval, AgJunction, Agribotix, and The Climate Corporation. In September 2018, AgDNA and CNH Industrial announced a new partnership to deliver ClearVU, a next generation Farm Management Software

Segmentation:

The global smart agriculture market report is expected to bolster its findings with segmental analysis that includes type and application. The segmentation is further backed by volume-wise and value-wise data that can be gleaned for future references.

Based on the type, the smart agriculture market can be segmented into management information system, remote sensing systems/ sensors, spatial decision support systems, geographic information system, and yield mapping. All these segments have collaborative impact on the global smart agriculture market that can be measured by a thorough analysis.

Based on the application, the global smart agriculture market can be segmented into precision farming, livestock monitoring, yield & soil monitoring, agriculture drone, farm management, smart greenhouse & irrigation, variable rate technology, and others. These procedures are ensuring better production and are reliable in nature.

Regional Analysis:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), South America, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA) are regions that have been studied in geographic context to understand a better smart agriculture market positioning for the coming years. The process also ensures better knowledge of the growth pockets for better understanding.

North America is expected to have a great run in the market owing to its robust infrastructure, access to state-of-the-art technologies, better investment capacity, growing demand for crops, and other reasons. Europe is similar in some ways and is known like North America as a strong base that is investing substantially for research and development projects. The sector is expected to yield great results by developing new technologies to support various methods.

The APAC region has many countries that are agrarian in nature and are expected to launch high adoption rate. Several countries are developing their infrastructures and are spending substantial amount to incorporate latest technologies.

Industry News:

In July 2019, NNNCo declared their plan to revolutionize their idea of smart farming by taking cue from LoRa where the technology depends more on long range devices that are wireless and run on low power.

Get Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3791469-global-smart-agriculture-market-2018-2025



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.