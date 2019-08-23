Global Intelligent Agriculture Market Report 2019 Report 2019-2025 by Technology, Future Trends, Top Key Players & more

A new market study, titled “Global Intelligent Agriculture Market Report 2019 - Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast”, has been Published.

Intelligent Agriculture is the practice of producing food and medicine in vertically stacked layers, vertically inclined surfaces and/or integrated in other structures (such as in a skyscraper, used warehouse, or shipping container). Global Intelligent Agriculture Market Report 2019 - Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Intelligent Agriculture industry.

The Global Intelligent Agricultural Market is worth USD 7.11 billion in 2018 and is estimated to be extending and growing at a CAGR of near around 13.44% to reach USD 13.36 billion by the year 2023. The driving aspects of the Global Intelligent Agricultural Market are increasing demand for food worldwide, rising need of monitoring livestock performance, expanding the application of technologies in agriculture and government’s support to bring into market modern agricultural techniques.

Top Key Players Include

John Deere

Trimble

Precision Planting

Agco Corporation

AG Leader Technology

Dickey-John Corporation

Working to produce medicine as well as food in vertically stacked layers, or in other integrated structures, the Global Intelligent Agricultural Market enlightens the integration between mobile terminals, cloud calculation, internet of technology and internet of thins ad IT platforms.



For product type segment, this report listed main product type of Intelligent Agriculture market

Agriculture Equipment Filed

Agriculture Service Filed

Agriculture Technique Filed

For end use/application segment, this report focuses on the status and outlook for key applications. End users are also listed.

Fleet Management-Tracking of Farm Vehicles

Arable Farming

This report covers following regions:

North America

South America

Asia & Pacific

Europe

MEA (Middle East and Africa)

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.

