Outlook on the Global Oleoresin Market 2019-2025: Robust Food Additive Demand Growth Presents Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oleoresin Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Capsicum, Black Pepper, Paprika, Turmeric, Ginger, Garlic, Onion), By Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Flavors), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global oleoresin market size is expected to reach USD 1.99 billion by 2025 registering a CAGR of 4.7%.



Growing demand for flavors & fragrances used in food & beverages and for natural personal care products created using numerous aroma compounds and essential oils are expected to foster market growth. Rapidly expanding food & beverages industry is also contributing to the market growth.



New product launches, growing number of retail stores, economic prices of convenient food and personal care products are expected to be highly influential factors for market growth. Increasing usage of flavors in the pharmaceutical, dietary supplements, and nutraceutical products is also projected to augment the demand.



Major manufacturers have strategically established their facilities in close proximity to regions with high production of spices to maintain a consistent supply of raw materials. For instance, India is the largest producer and exporter of a wide variety of spices and their derivatives as well as culinary herbs.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

China is one of the major producers of paprika and is expected to harvest higher quantities in the coming years due to an increase in the cultivation area of paprika in Xinjiang province.

Retail stores have competitive advantage in terms of proximity to end consumers along with loyal customer base.

Increasing consumption of processed food & beverages due to busy lifestyles will drive the demand for flavors & fragrances.

Moreover, increasing disposable income in developing economies is projected to augment the demand for fragrances used in cosmetics, toiletries, perfumes, and soaps & detergents.

Stringent federal regulations regarding farming and cultivation as well as environmental impact of these operations have restricted excess farming activities and decreased the supply of crops for the production of essential oils, which is likely to restrain the oleoresin market growth over the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Oleoresin Market: Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.2 Market Size and Growth Prospects

3.3 Oleoresin Market - Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1 Raw Material Trends

3.3.2 Sales Channel Analysis

3.3.3 List of Key End-users

3.4 Regulatory & Policy Landscape

3.5 MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.5.1.1 Growing Demand in Pharmaceutical Industry

3.5.1.2 Robust Food Additive Demand Growth

3.5.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.5.2.1 Oleoresin Market Constricted by Higher Raw Material Prices

3.5.3 Industry Challenges

3.6 INDUSTRY ANALYSIS TOOLS

3.6.1 Porter's Analysis

3.6.1.1 Threat of New Entrants: Low to Moderate

3.6.1.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers: Moderate to High

3.6.1.3 Competitive Rivalry: Low to Moderate

3.6.1.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers: Low to Moderate

3.6.1.5 Threat of Substitutes: Low

3.6.2 PESTEL analysis



Chapter 4 Oleoresins Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Product movement analysis & market share, 2018 & 2025

4.2 Global

4.2.1 Global market estimates & forecasts, 2014 - 2025 (Tons) (USD Million)

4.2.2 Paprika

4.2.3 Black pepper

4.2.4 Capsicum

4.2.5 Turmeric

4.2.6 Ginger

4.2.7 Garlic

4.2.8 Onion

4.2.9 Other Oleoresins



Chapter 5 Oleoresins Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Application movement analysis & market share, 2018 & 2025

5.2 Global

5.2.1 Global market estimates & forecasts, 2014 - 2025 (Tons) (USD Million)

5.2.2 Food & beverages

5.2.3 Flavors

5.2.4 Pharmaceuticals

5.2.5 Others



Chapter 6 Oleoresins Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Regional movement analysis & market share, 2018 & 2025

6.2 Global

6.2.1 Global market estimates & forecasts, 2014 - 2025 (Tons) (USD Million)

6.2.2 North America

6.2.3 Europe

6.2.4 Asia-Pacific

6.2.5 Central & South America

6.2.6 MEA



Chapter 7 Oleoresin Market: Competitive Analysis

7.1 Competitive Dashboard

7.2 Company Market Categorization

7.3 list of Key Vendors



Chapter 8 Company Profiles

8.1 Universal Oleoresins

8.2 Ungerer & Company

8.3 Akay

8.4 Synthite

8.5 AVT Natural Products Limited (AVT NPL)

8.6 Indo World

8.7 Paprika Oleo's

8.8 Paras Perfumers

8.9 Manohar Botanical Extracts Pvt. Ltd.

8.10 Ambe Group

8.11 Gurjar Phytochem Pvt. Ltd.

8.12 Naturite Agro Products Ltd.

8.13 MRT Organic Green Products

8.14 Nature Plus Herbal Cosmetics

8.15 Cymbio Pharma Pvt. Ltd.

8.16 All-Season Herbs Pvt. Ltd.

8.17 Asian Oleoresin Company

8.18 Bioprex Labs

8.19 TMV Group

8.20 Plant Lipids

8.21 Ozone Naturals

8.22 Hawkins Watts



