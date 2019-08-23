Global Organic Farming Market Set to Witness a CAGR of 10.4% Between 2018 & 2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Organic Farming - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Organic Farming is accounted for $53.16 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $129.97 million by 2026. Global Organic Farming is poised to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2018 to 2026.

Increasing demand for organic food, rising awareness of natural, and new food safety standards for health and well-being coupled with consumers to pay for organic farm food are the key driving factors for the market growth. However, high production cost of organic farming is some of the factors hindering the market growth.



Based on the method, weed management has considerable demand during the forecast period. By geography, Asia-Pacific is expected to have a good demand during the forecast period, owing to increasing government initiative in promoting organic farming by providing subsidies on organic fertilizers.



Some of the key players profiled in the Organic Farming include AkzoNobel N.V., Amalgamated Plantations Pvt Ltd, BASF SE, Bayer AG, Camson Biotechnology Limited, Dow Chemical Company, Indian Organic Farmers Producer Company (IOFPC), Nalco Holding Company, Organic Farmers Co, Picks Organic Farm, Solvay SA and ZUWA Organic Farms Pvt Ltd.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Emerging Markets

3.7 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Organic Farming Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Pure Organic Farming

5.3 Integrated Organic Farming



6 Global Organic Farming Market, By Method

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Composting

6.3 Crop Rotation

6.4 Cutting

6.5 Mulching

6.6 Polyculture

6.7 Soil Management

6.8 Weed Management



7 Global Organic Farming Market, By Geography

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.2.1 US

7.2.2 Canada

7.2.3 Mexico

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.2 UK

7.3.3 Italy

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 Spain

7.3.6 Rest of Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.4.1 Japan

7.4.2 China

7.4.3 India

7.4.4 Australia

7.4.5 New Zealand

7.4.6 South Korea

7.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

7.5 South America

7.5.1 Argentina

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.3 Chile

7.5.4 Rest of South America

7.6 Middle East & Africa

7.6.1 Saudi Arabia

7.6.2 UAE

7.6.3 Qatar

7.6.4 South Africa

7.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



8 Key Developments

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies



9 Company Profiling

10.1 AkzoNobel N.V.

10.2 Amalgamated Plantations Pvt. Ltd.

10.3 BASF SE

10.4 Bayer AG

10.5 Camson Biotechnology Limited

10.6 Dow Chemical Company

10.7 Indian Organic Farmers Producer Company (IOFPC)

10.8 Nalco Holding Company

10.9 Organic Farmers Co.

10.10 Picks Organic Farm

10.11 Solvay S.A.

10.12 ZUWA Organic Farms Pvt. Ltd.



