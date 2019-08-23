Redemption of 4.20% notes due 2046 and termination of listing on the Taipei Exchange

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, NASDAQ: VZ) today announced that it will redeem all of the outstanding 4.20% notes due September 22, 2046 (the “Notes”) in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Notes and the related indenture and delist the Notes from the Taipei Exchange on September 22, 2019 (the “Redemption Date”) and that it has caused notice of redemption to be given to each holder of the Notes in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Notes and the related indenture. The details of the Notes are as follows:



Bond Code: F03602 Bond Short Name: P16VZ1 ISIN: XS1487787522 Common Code: 148778752 FIGI: BBG00DR4B5L6 Initial Notional Amount: USD2,059,000,000 Bond Name: Verizon Communications Inc. $2,059,000,000 4.20% Notes due 2046 Date of Call/Delisting: September 22, 2019 Call Price: 100% of the principal amount of the Notes being redeemed plus accrued and unpaid interest to the Redemption Date

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ), headquartered in New York City, generated revenues of $130.9 billion in 2018. The company operates America’s most reliable wireless network and the nation’s premier all-fiber network, and delivers integrated solutions to businesses worldwide. With brands like Yahoo, TechCrunch and HuffPost, the company’s media group helps consumers stay informed and entertained, communicate and transact, while creating new ways for advertisers and partners to connect. Verizon’s corporate responsibility prioritizes the environmental, social and governance issues most relevant to its business and impact to society.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

In this communication we have made forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but only predictions and generally can be identified by use of statements that include phrases such as “will,” “may,” “should,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “plan,” “appear,” “project,” “estimate,” “intend,” or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements that describe our objectives, plans or goals also are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated. Factors that could materially affect these forward-looking statements can be found in our periodic reports filed with the SEC. Eligible holders are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly these forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or otherwise. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events might or might not occur. We cannot assure you that projected results or events will be achieved.

